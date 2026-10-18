What is Iran’s 7-day proposal to the US to open the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran’s offer to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days is still on the table, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian media outlets on Sunday (October 18).

Araghchi, who is in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad for a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, said: “Our situation is clear and based on the seven-days proposal presented to ​the ​US. They shared comments which we ⁠are reviewing… If there is any ‌honesty on the US part, which there isn’t, the way to reopening the Strait of Hormuz is obvious.”

Iran’s conditions include, among other demands, the lifting of the US blockade ⁠on its ports, ⁠the lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports as well as ending hostilities ⁠on all ‌regional fronts. If Washington accepts Tehran’s conditions, the strait could reopen within six days, with talks resuming the following day, Araghchi added.

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What is the “seven-days proposal” Araghchi is referring to, and what are the points of contention between the US and Iran? We explain.

Iran’s proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Last month, Abbas Araghchi told reporters at a press briefing at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York that Iran had proposed a seven-day plan to the US to end the conflict in West Asia ongoing since February.

Iran’s proposal set the following terms:

– All hostilities, including in Lebanon, would end during the seven days,

– The US would waive sanctions on Iranian oil, release the country’s frozen assets (estimated to be at least $12 billion), and lift its naval blockade on Iran, and

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– On day seven, the Strait of Hormuz would be opened.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and LNG before the war. Photo: Wikimedia Commons The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and LNG before the war. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Iran would immediately put the plan into effect once the US agreed to it, Araghchi had said. He added that the proposal built on the commitments that both Iran and the US agreed to in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June.

The June agreement had, on paper, granted a 60-day extension to a ceasefire that was announced in April. The hope was that during this period, even as the two countries negotiated the terms of a final agreement, the US would issue waivers for Iranian oil exports while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that accounted for a fifth of global oil flows before the West Asia war began — would gradually return to prewar levels. The agreement also said that Iran and Oman would “determine” how to administer maritime traffic through the Strait.

Also in Explained | How Iran’s 7-day plan to end war with US mirrors June memorandum

The MoU, which was criticised by both Republicans and Democrats, also entailed Israel halting its military operations in Lebanon. The deal, however, unravelled in early July after alleged violations on both sides.

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Although the Donald Trump-led US administration had said that it would not return to the June agreement, Iranian officials in New York engaged in diplomatic talks with the US on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Points of contention

Tehran later acknowledged receiving a response from the US, but Iran’s security ⁠chief ​said last week that negotiations have stalled because Washington failed to address all seven conditions for reopening the strait.

A central point of disagreement has been Washington’s insistence on ‌addressing Iran’s nuclear ​programme from ​the outset. Earlier this month, US ​Vice President J D Vance said that Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction ​in its uranium enrichment capacity to satisfy ⁠US demands and end the conflict, now in its eighth month.

According to Tehran, negotiations should initially focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring security in the waterway. Before the war, ⁠the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and liquefied natural ​gas.

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Araghchi last month had indicated that “it would be better” if both sides reached an agreement before the US’s midterm elections in November, although he’d insisted that Tehran was “not in a hurry”. US President Donald Trump, on his part, said in his UNGA address that Iran’s government was stalling on striking a deal until after the US midterm elections in November in the hope that Trump’s Republican Party would lose power.

Presently, the Republicans control both Houses — the Senate and the House of Representatives — of the US Congress. Recent polling suggests that the Democrats hold a slight advantage with just days to go for the elections on November 3.

For Iran too, striking a deal holds significance given its economy has been under serious strain as the war has progressed. Skyrocketing food inflation, a dearth of medicines, and regular disruptions to trade and commerce has impacted most Iranians.