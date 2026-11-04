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US midterms 2026: How Trump’s India trade deal pitch, peace claims ran into reality check

The White House listed the India-US trade deal and India-Pak ceasefire among Trump's promises kept. Here's how both entered midterm messaging — and fell short in addressing citizens' concerns.

US midterms 2026President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a day before the midterm elections. (AP)
Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
6 min readNew DelhiNov 4, 2026 12:33 PM IST First published on: Nov 4, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST

US Midterm Elections Results 2026: After months of to-and-fro on a trade deal triggered by harsh tariffs on India, the Donald Trump administration, in the run-up to the 2026 US midterm elections, showcased a “new and improved trade agreement” with India among key trading partners as a win for the US, which could foster industrial growth in the country.

The Trump administration also sought votes for “leveraging his dealmaking ability” to achieve peaceful resolution of the several conflicts throughout the world, including between India and Pakistan (New Delhi has contested the involvement of a third party in the ceasefire reached in May last year).

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