Non-bailable warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case: The many cases against ex-Pak PM

An Islamabad sessions court on Tuesday (February 28) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for his persistent absences in the Toshakhana case. Meanwhile, Imran, who is also facing three other cases in different courts, was granted bail in all of them on the same day.

According to Dawn, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was required to appear in four different court cases, including the Toshakhana, prohibited funding case, terrorism, and attempt to murder cases against him in Islamabad.

Imran was supposed to be indicted in the Toshakhana case on Tuesday, but his lawyer requested to exempt the former prime minister from appearing as he had to go to several other courts. The judge, however, rejected the plea and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran. The 70-year-old politician’s indictment was deferred twice before, Dawn reported.

On Tuesday, a large number of his supporters gathered in front of Islamabad’s judicial complex, where the cases were set to be heard, and 25 of them were arrested by the police for vandalism.

What is the Toshakhana case?

Toshakhana is a department in the Pakistani government which stores gifts and other expensive items received by public officials. It’s compulsory for officials to submit their gifts to the Toshakhana.

The case against Imran was filed by his political opponents, who accused him of not disclosing information on gifts presented to Toshakhana, and the revenue received from the alleged sale of these gifts, which Imran officially received from different heads of state while he was the prime minister.

Since taking office in 2018, Imran had resisted disclosing information on the presents, claiming that doing so would jeopardise relations with other countries.

Advertisement

Also in Explained | Windsor Framework: What is the deal UK and EU have reached to solve the Northern Ireland Protocol tangle

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), however, found him guilty of engaging in unethical behaviour, making false assertions, and making erroneous declarations and, on October 21, 2022, disqualified him from holding public office for a period of five years.

The poll body’s verdict led to huge protests by PTI workers outside ECP offices across the country. Multiple instances of vandalism were reported during the demonstrations and protesters clashed with the police.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan move with a vehicle, center, carrying their leader Khan following his court appearance, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP/PTI Photo) Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan move with a vehicle, center, carrying their leader Khan following his court appearance, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP/PTI Photo)

What is the terrorism case against Imran Khan?

In the aftermath of the protests, a case was filed against Imran, saying that the PTI leadership had encouraged these demonstrations after the ECP disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, an anti-terrorism court, which is hearing this terrorism case, approved Imran’s interim bail until March 9.

What is the attempt to murder case?

This case was filed against Imran by Pakistan Muslim League (N) politician Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, who alleged that during the October protests outside the ECP office in Islamabad, a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa policeman attacked him in an attempt to kill him at the behest of the former prime minister.

Like the terrorism case, Imran has secured interim bail till March 9 in this case.

What is the prohibited funding case?

The prohibited funding case pertains to Imran and his party allegedly receiving funding from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan (head of UAE’s Ministry of Culture), overseas Pakistanis and their companies. There have been claims that there were several irregularities in the process. The case was filed by the state through the Federal Investigation Agency’s Corporate Banking Circle in Islamabad.

Dawn reported, “In September last year, the ECP had issued its verdict in the prohibited funding case — previously referred to as the foreign funding case — against the PTI, which stated that the party did indeed receive prohibited funding.”

Advertisement

Imran was granted interim bail in this case as well on Tuesday.