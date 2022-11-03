Imran Khan shot at during rally: How the event unfolded, what’s next for Pakistan

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was shot at during his protest march in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday. What exactly has happened, and what’s next for Pakistan?

What happened to Imran Khan?

According to media reports, Imran Khan sustained a bullet injury when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest rally in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Khan, 70, was hit in the right leg, according to Geo TV footage. He has been shifted to a hospital and is out of danger, the channel said. Three other leaders were also injured, according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Where was the rally headed to?

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab. The long march commenced on October 28 from Lahore and is expected to reach the capital city, Islamabad, on November 4, covering nearly 380 km over a week’s time.

Why is the rally being held?

Dubbing the rally as one of the “biggest freedom movements” in Pakistan, Khan had said that he was marching to press the government to announce elections immediately. The move came days after Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years on the charge of hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from foreign leaders.

What does the police say on the incident?

Geo TV reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and the police shifted him to an unknown location. Meanwhile, the police shifted Imran Khan to a bullet-proof vehicle from the container he was riding in at the time of the attack.

What’s next for Pakistan?

Imran does not seem to have been hurt very badly. A video put out by his party showed him on his feet, waving to supporters with what appeared to be a smile on his face. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on its official Twitter handle that he was “stable”.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

An earlier quote to the Pakistani station ‘Bol TV’ by Imran’s party colleague Imran Ismail saying the former prime minister had been shot in the leg “three to four” times may not have been accurate.

But the attack will dangerously escalate the already explosive confrontation in Pakistan. The leader of PTI in Lahore, Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood asked “all workers and the public to immediately reach Liberty Chowk (in Lahore) to protest the cowardly murderous attack on Chairman Imran Khan”.

چیئرمین عمران خان کے پر بزدلانہ قاتلانہ حملہ کے خلاف لبرٹی چوک میں احتجاج کیا جائے گا تمام ورکرز اور عوام فوری طور پر لبرٹی چوک پہنچیں۔ — Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood (@SheikhImtiazPK) November 3, 2022

It is likely that more violence may follow, which might prompt the military — which is the only functional institution in Pakistan right now — to step in. The generals may choose to exercise a range of options from martial law to an outright takeover.

Imran has been constantly baiting the army for months now, openly challenging them, and after the shooting, his party colleague Shireen Mazari tweeted that the “string pullers” and “the Establishment” would be “held responsible by the nation”.

Rana Sana threatened to murder IK & today we saw him attempt that. He should be arrested on attempted murder as his public statement bear witness to same. The string pullers, the Establishment will also be held responsible by the nation for this murderous attack on Imran Khan. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 3, 2022

This confrontation can go anywhere.