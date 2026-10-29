How Netanyahu changed Israel, and the challenge that is for him now

For the 12th time on October 27 this year, an Israeli election featured Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu at its centre. This election, unique due to the watershed developments since October 7, 2023, was widely seen a litmus test of Netanyahu’s ‘Mr Security’ image. That moniker, though, is a consequence of Bibi’s politics, and not its cause.

Even in an election featuring across-the-board campaigning around Bibi’s security failures and corruption, Israel is heading towards another hung Knesset, with Netanyahu-led Likud remaining its single largest party. This is despite more Israelis having come out to vote than ever before in this century, with a turnout of nearly 78%.

What is it about Netanyahu that makes and keeps him so relevant? How has he spent three decades in or within reach of power?

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A New Netanyahu for an Old System

For any politician, exploiting fractures in a state’s polity and faultlines among the electorate can be a natural avenue for gaining/retaining power. In Israel however, these fractures have outsized implications given the region’s geopolitics, while Netanyahu has shown an outsized exploitative ability to drive these to his advantage. This was evident from the very beginning of his career.

Soldiers walk through the Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on Oct. 28. Security has been the overriding concern in Israel. (AP Photo) Soldiers walk through the Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on Oct. 28. Security has been the overriding concern in Israel. (AP Photo)

All Israeli Prime Ministers have had to focus principally on security, initially with stronger neighbours. So, when Bibi appeared on television in a gas mask in 1991 as Iraqi Scud missiles struck Israel, his security-focused platform was not unique, even if theatrical. In fact, when Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in 1995 in the middle of the Oslo Peace Process, Bibi’s road to becoming PM was virtually blocked given widespread accusations of his links with Rabin’s assassins (and considering Bibi’s fierce opposition to the Oslo process).

When he eventually became Israel’s first directly elected premier (and its youngest, at 46) in 1996, it was hot on the heels of an unprecedented event — a spate of Hamas bombings in Jerusalem that February. This was the beginning of Hamas (alongside Hezbollah in Lebanon) becoming a near-permanent non-state threat for Netanyahu to counter and to leverage.

The rise in individual/group-linked threats, alongside a dilution of military threats from Arab states, allowed Netanyahu to weaponise the language of security and deploy it at the ethnic, tribal, religious, cultural, and social levels in a way no Israeli PM before him confidently could. This high-risk high-reward right wing politics has been key to both Netanyahu’s uniqueness as a politician, and the evolution of the Israeli system to accommodate it.

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A New System for an Old Netanyahu

On election day this year, with Likud seemingly facing bleak exit polls, Netanyahu explicitly warned voters that “if we don’t wake up now, we’ll find ourselves with a government of Mansour Abbas and Ahmed Tibi” (the two leading Arab/Palestinian politicians in Israel).

Netanyahu has made such remarks earlier too. But the response they received tell the story of a changing Israel.

In 2015, during a similar Likud predicament, Netanyahu warned his constituencies that Arab voters were heading to the polls “in droves” and “threatening the rule of the Right.” The opposition’s outrage then was sharp enough for Bibi to issue a public apology for his racism. Almost 10 years later, the major criticism has come from the Arab parties, while others have been muted.

Netanyahu had set the tone for his attitude to Arabs as far back as 1996, saying, “Leftists have forgotten what it is to be Jewish. They think they will put security in the hands of the Arabs…that Arabs will look out for us”.

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In that term, Netanyahu’s stand made him stand out, at a time when the Israeli Left was still competitive (despite having lost their dominance in 1977).

His first term ended with electoral defeat in 1999. However, as both 9/11 and Hezbollah’s consolidation in South Lebanon (especially after a 2006 war with Israel) supplemented the growing Hamas threat, Bibi incrementally found space to mainstream ‘fringe’ political framings, while staying within the traditional Right.

He combined his aversion to Arab Israeli interests his exploitation of Ashkenazi-Mizrahi Jewish splits, by protecting the latter’s interests despite being an Ashkenazi Jew himself, and by embracing ultra-Orthodox Jewish demands. This allowed Bibi to ensure that he consistently cobbled a majority strong enough to lead government near continuously since 2009.

In the 2019, 2021, and 2022 polls (the frequency itself indicating deep Israeli polarisation), Bibi drove this approach home by formally allying with hard-right parties.

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Crucially, across this progression, Netanyahu consistently presented himself as the pre-eminent leader capable of dealing with the Hamas threat. So much has the group helped Netanyahu weaponise security that by 2026, opposition candidates such as Gadi Eisenkot presented him as the “Yashar of Qatar” (roughly, the honest broker of Qatar), referring to Bibi’s history of allowing Qatari aid to Hamas.

Domestically, Netanyahu has used the shield of security to deepen systemic fractures. For instance, he showed his ability to exploit Israel’s lack of a rigid written constitution (and the country’s reliance on Knesset-majority Basic Laws for constitutional evolution) across 2019-2025, as he turned against the judiciary that sought to convict him for corruption.

Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

This was a hard reversal of his 2012 position favouring judicial independence, when he had stated that “every time a law comes across my desk that threatens to impair the independence of the courts, we will take it down”.

Netanyahu has leveraged military campaigns he initiated (against both Hamas since 2023, and Iran since 2025), to defer court appearances for his trial. Ahead of elections, reports emerged that he had tried to restart hostilities with Iran, both by Israel and the US.

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The Opposition has increasingly accused him of using the security plank to shore up his own position, than actually secure Israel.

Is the Future Old or New?

Compared to 1996 when Bibi stood out for the risky nature of his politics in an Israeli polity that was yet to fully divorce the Left, Netanyahu now faces a need to stand out in a polity that has actively embraced the Right.

Having already led a more hard-right leaning government in 2022-26 than any Israeli PM before him, Netanyahu now needs a way to change his politics afresh, to suit a political landscape that he himself helped change.

While polarisation continues in Israeli society, alongside Arab parties recording unprecedented numbers in 2026 amidst a marked rise in racism and a genocide in Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu may no longer be a novel politician in Israel.