Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

How China’s Communist Party has amended its charter, strengthening Xi’s power

Xi also amended the constitution in 2017, when he incorporated an ideology with his name — Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era — into it, putting him on par with leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Here is what today's changes are.

Xi, 69, is widely expected to be confirmed on Sunday to a third five-year leadership term as party general secretary.

China’s ruling Communist Party amended its constitution on Saturday, further cementing President Xi Jinping’s power ahead of what is expected to be his precedent-breaking third term as party general secretary.

The party constitution, or charter, is a document of ultimate authority by which all 96 million party members must abide, and amendments remain effective indefinitely.

Xi also amended the constitution in 2017, when he incorporated an ideology with his name — Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era — into the constitution, putting him on par with leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

Xi, 69, is widely expected to be confirmed on Sunday to a third five-year leadership term as party general secretary.
Saturday’s revisions incorporate priorities and policy directions that Xi had outlined in the past, including:

  • “Two Establishes”, which defines Xi as the “core” leader of the party and cements his ideas as the guiding principles of China’s future development
  • “Two Safeguards”, which assures Xi’s “core” status within the party and the party’s centralised authority over China
  • Developing “fighting spirit”, strengthening fighting ability
  • Promoting “Chinese-style modernisation”
  • Gradually achieving “common prosperity”
  • Developing a broader, fuller and more robust “whole-process people’s democracy”
  • Requiring political loyalty in the military
  • Opposing and deterring separatists seeking Taiwan independence
  • Recognising the party as the “supreme political leadership force”
  • Obliging all party members to learn the party’s history

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 06:02:54 pm
