How China’s Communist Party has amended its charter, strengthening Xi’s power

China’s ruling Communist Party amended its constitution on Saturday, further cementing President Xi Jinping’s power ahead of what is expected to be his precedent-breaking third term as party general secretary.

The party constitution, or charter, is a document of ultimate authority by which all 96 million party members must abide, and amendments remain effective indefinitely.

Xi also amended the constitution in 2017, when he incorporated an ideology with his name — Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era — into the constitution, putting him on par with leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

Xi, 69, is widely expected to be confirmed on Sunday to a third five-year leadership term as party general secretary.

Saturday’s revisions incorporate priorities and policy directions that Xi had outlined in the past, including: