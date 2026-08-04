50,000 migrants, 48 hours: How the border crisis in Ceuta reveals divides within Europe

The Spanish territory of Ceuta, located on the North African coast, witnessed a surge of more than 50,000 migrants in just a few days late last month. The city has a total population of around 84,000.

As of August 3, the vast majority of the migrants from neighbouring Morocco have been escorted back, with Spanish authorities executing over 48,000 returns within 48 hours. But the events have had a human cost, with at least 72 people dying while attempting to migrate to Ceuta.

The incident also reflects the broader tensions running through the European Union, at a time when migration has become a particularly polarising political concern. On Saturday (August 1), the leaders of 22 European states, led by Italy and Denmark, submitted a letter to urgently discuss the situation and decide on a coordinated response. Ireland, which holds the rotating EU Presidency, announced a videoconference for Tuesday.

Notably, the letter singles out the Spanish government’s recent move to grant legal status to unauthorised migrants as a “pull factor”, arguing that it affects the entire continent. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has spoken out against this assessment by citing data to highlight that Ceuta remains one of the least porous migration points in the region.

Contested territory in focus

Ceuta and Melilla are Spain-controlled autonomous cities on the coast of North Africa and constitute the EU’s only land borders with Africa. Both are exclaves, or parts of a nation cut off from the mainland by another country.

Map of Ceuta and Perejil Island, in Spain (Wikimedia Commons) Map of Ceuta and Perejil Island, in Spain (Wikimedia Commons)

Historically, Morocco has claimed the two as occupied African land while Spain has retained control of Ceuta since 1580 and Melilla since 1497. In 1978, the two exclaves were enshrined within the Spanish constitution as integral parts of the kingdom’s territory.

The dispute has been a flashpoint in Spanish-Moroccan relations. In 2021, Spain provided medical treatment for Covid-19 to Brahim Gali, the leader of the Algeria-based Polisario Front that actively seeks the ‘liberation’ of the Western Sahara from Morocco.

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Subsequently, Spain-Morocco ties worsened, and a month later, between 10 and 12,000 migrants crossed into Spain through Ceuta owing to relaxed border security in Morocco, despite a bilateral agreement to control migrant arrivals.

Dr Divya Balan, Faculty of International Studies at FLAME University told The Indian Express that “Historically, the Moroccan government has used the exclave borders as leverage… This time, however, the June ruling of the Spanish Supreme Court seems to have been the lever which was abused.”

Spain’s ‘pull factor’ for migrants

Some important policy and court decisions in Spain of late have concerned migrants:

*On June 29, Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that summary returns — also known as “hot returns” — were inapplicable for rejecting migrants on the high seas, intercepted while swimming into Ceuta and Melilla. An important part of Spain’s Aliens Act, summary returns allows authorities to turn back undocumented migrants.

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*At the same time, the court invalidated clauses from earlier regulations that enforced strict child welfare standards for migrants who were minors.

*Earlier this year, under a Royal Decree, the Spanish government ran a widespread labour regularisation program. It granted thousands of undocumented migrants work permits and temporary residence across all sectors. Spain has an aging population and this drive was touted by the government as a pragmatic approach for solving two problems at once.

Along with the ruling government’s pro-migration stance, these policies have invited scrutiny as a pull factor to the continent, particularly from Europe’s far-right parties.

Yearly irregular arrivals (2015-2026). (consilium.europa.eu) Yearly irregular arrivals (2015-2026). (consilium.europa.eu)

“Migration within the EU boils down to an issue of sovereignty and burden sharing. Frontier countries, like Spain, are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Where there is a pull factor, there is a complementary push factor which must be considered as well,” Dr Balan said. In this case, high rates of youth unemployment and climate change-related shifts in Morocco are driving migration.

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The leap from a localised court ruling to a 50,000-strong surge, however, was catalysed by immediate misinformation. Sánchez has publicly blamed criminal trafficking networks for weaponising the ruling and spreading false rumors that swimming around the breakwaters guaranteed entry to Europe without the risk of summary rejection.

Dr Balan said that the use of social media by smuggling rings to spread disinformation was a concern this time, and the younger demographic of the migrant movement was indicative of it.

Fallout within the EU

Several EU nations have framed the Ceuta incident as undermining collective Schengen security. Italy’s Interior Ministry ordered a temporary suspension of its free movement agreement with Spain on July 30, introducing “targeted and selective” checks on non-EU travellers.

This move has drawn praise from far-right parties, including France’s National Rally and Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD). The trend is reflective of larger immigration-related anxieties projected by centrist and right-wing parties in Europe over the last decade, spurred by the 2015 migrant crisis.

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Today, the debate centres around the structural demands that will be made of Madrid, with EU allies likely expecting it to adopt harsher posturing on borders. Dr Balan said that migration was and will remain a significant issue for Europe to contend with, even as synchronicity on the issue has been hard to achieve among members. “The rising demand for labour in Europe is a reality, which even the anti-migration right-wing governments shall have to eventually recognise”, she said.

The lack of consensus also points to an unsustainable paradox in European governance. The friction between sovereign domestic economic priorities, such as Spain’s need to address labour shortages, and the collective mandate of Schengen border security forces frontier nations to negotiate between their own demographic needs and broader geopolitical realities.