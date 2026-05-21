Why Israel’s detention of Global Sumud Flotilla activists sparked international backlash

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to issue a rebuke on Wednesday after international outrage erupted against his national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had shared a video taunting detained pro-Palestinian activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF).

The accompanying caption to the minute-long video read: “This is how we receive terror supporters. Welcome to Israel.” It features protesters who were handcuffed and pinned to a ship’s deck while making pro-Palestinian chants.

“The way that minister Ben-Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms,” Netanyahu said in a statement, adding that he had ordered authorities to “deport the provocateurs as soon as possible.”

ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

Earlier this week, the US issued sanctions against four GSF organisers, accusing them of links to Hamas — a charge the group has denied as propaganda. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed that the “pro-terror” flotilla was a “ludicrous attempt to undermine President Trump’s successful progress toward lasting peace in the region.”

According to the organisers, Israel intercepted the flotilla of 54 boats challenging the country’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip in international waters near Cyprus on Monday (May 18). Israeli police detained 430 activists from around 40 countries, while it had similarly intercepted 22 boats carrying 181 activists near Greece on April 30.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Ben-Gvir’s treatment of the activists “inadmissible”, while Spain, Portugal, France, Canada and the Netherlands summoned top Israeli diplomats ⁠in their countries over the treatment of the flotilla members. Irish President Catherine Connolly criticised Israel for detaining Irish citizens aboard the flotilla, including her sister Margaret Connolly.

The Global Sumud Flotilla

Named after the Arabic word meaning “steadfast perseverance”, the Global Sumud Flotilla is a protest group that has repeatedly tried to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, defying Israel’s decades-old naval blockade. It is a civil society-led coalition comprising four groups: the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Global Movement to Gaza, the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, and Sumud Nusantara.

The group describes itself as a global movement of everyday people with no affiliation to any government or political party, comprising doctors, students, union workers and seafarers from across the world. The group stepped up its efforts after Israel commenced its siege of Palestinian territory and imposed severe restrictions on the entry of aid to Palestine after the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

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It embarked on its maiden voyage in August 2025, departing from ports in Spain and Italy with over 50 vessels representing at least 44 countries. Its passengers included activist Greta Thunberg, whom Israel had detained twice: first in June 2025 aboard a smaller vessel, and again during the October 2025 flotilla interception. During her October detention, Thunberg and other activists alleged mistreatment in Israeli custody, including inadequate food and water. Israel has denied these claims.

The group has characterised its latest voyages as the largest-ever coordinated civilian maritime effort for Palestine, comprising over 70 boats and participants from over 70 countries.

Israel’s decades-long blockade

The Israeli blockade has existed in some form since the 1990s, but the restrictions on movement and access developed into a formal blockade after Hamas gained control of Gaza in 2007. Israel erected physical barriers around the 365 sq km Gaza Strip in Palestine’s southwestern region, while Egypt closed the Rafah crossing that year.

Additionally, Israel maintains a naval blockade, preventing international ships from entering Gaza or local vessels from leaving the coastal waters. This was intensified in October 2023, as Israel stopped the supply of food, water, fuel and electricity into Gaza. Israel briefly loosened this in January 2025 following a US-brokered ceasefire, only to reinstate it two months later, alleging ceasefire violations by Hamas.

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Israel has argued that the blockade is legal under international law, citing the need to prevent arms smuggling to Hamas. However, much of the international community has challenged this position, calling it collective punishment of Palestinian civilians, a violation of international humanitarian law.

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Israel has a history of intercepting Gaza-bound flotillas, detaining activists and deporting them. These interceptions have taken place in international waters, beyond any nation’s territorial seas, a fact that has drawn sustained diplomatic protest. The most consequential of these interceptions came in 2010, when Israeli forces boarded a Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters and opened fire, killing ten activists.

Israel’s basis for its blockade does not automatically extend to intercepting civilian vessels in international waters, where the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea generally bars any state from boarding foreign ships without the flag state’s consent. Israel argues blockade law creates an exception, but critics have disputed whether Gaza’s blockade legally qualifies for that protection.

Recalling the 2010 incident

The Mavi Marmara was one of six civilian ships which had set sail towards Gaza as part of the ‘Gaza Freedom Flotilla’: three of these, including the Mavi Marmara, were passenger ships carrying 748 people of 40 nationalities. The other three carried aid meant for Palestine, aiming to breach an Israeli and Egyptian blockade on Gaza.

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The Freedom Flotilla carried 10,000 tonnes of goods, including school supplies, and sought to draw international attention to Israel’s naval blockade, which it viewed as illegal.

The effort was spearheaded by the Free Gaza Movement, a coalition of pro-Palestinian groups challenging the Israeli blockade of Gaza, as well as the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH). Notably, Israel had identified the IHH as a terrorist organisation closely linked to Hamas, a charge IHH has denied. Turkey called it a bona fide charity, urging Israel to allow the flotilla passage.

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Early on May 31, 2010, Israeli naval forces descended on the flotilla from helicopters and warships in international waters between Cyprus and the Gaza Coast. Israel claimed that its commandos came under attack first, which survivors and investigators have disputed. In the ensuing melee, nine activists aboard the Mavi Marmara were shot dead, and at least 50 other passengers were wounded, according to the 2010 UN Human Rights Council report, which investigated the incident. One of the wounded remained in a coma for four years before dying. All the deceased were Turkish nationals. Ten Israeli commandos were also reportedly injured in the attack.

A subsequent UN panel, the Palmer Commission, found Israel’s naval blockade to be legal under international law, but concluded that the force used during the raid had been excessive and unreasonable.

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Turkey recalled its ambassador within hours, with then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan accusing Israel of “inhuman state terror.” While efforts were made to normalise relations by 2016, all bilateral ties were suspended in 2024 with Turkey criticising Israel over its unwillingness to end its war in Gaza.