German men need military permit for extended stays abroad

Germany aims to raise the number of active-duty soldiers from roughly 180,000 at present to 260,000 by 2035. (Federico Gambarini)

Written by Srinivas Mazumdaru

A new military service law took effect in Germany at the start of 2026 aimed at boosting the strength of the armed forces amid threats to European security in the wake of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

The legislation was contentious and many people even took to the streets to protest the potential reintroduction of mandatory military service — after conscription was suspended in 2011 — for men.

But another provision in the law has so far gone largely unnoticed.

It relates to a requirement for men between the ages of 18 and 46 to “obtain an approval from the relevant Bundeswehr Career Center if they wish to leave the Federal Republic of Germany for more than three months.”