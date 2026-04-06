German men need military permit for extended stays abroad

Written by Srinivas Mazumdaru
A new military service law took effect in Germany at the start of 2026 aimed at boosting the strength of the armed forces amid threats to European security in the wake of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
The legislation was contentious and many people even took to the streets to protest the potential reintroduction of mandatory military service — after conscription was suspended in 2011 — for men.
But another provision in the law has so far gone largely unnoticed.
It relates to a requirement for men between the ages of 18 and 46 to “obtain an approval from the relevant Bundeswehr Career Center if they wish to leave the Federal Republic of Germany for more than three months.”
The Frankfurter Rundschau, which reported on the provision on Friday, said the rule would apply regardless of whether a German man “planned a semester of studying abroad, working in a foreign country or going on a backpacking trip around the world.”
What’s the German military’s take on it?
A Bundeswehr spokesperson confirmed the report, telling the DPA news agency that in the event of a war breaking out, the military needed to know how many men were living long-term outside the country.
While the law requires men to request the permit, the spokesperson clarified, it also obliges the military career center to issue it, if “no specific military service is expected during the period in question.”
“Since military service under current law is based exclusively on voluntary participation, such permissions must generally be granted,” the official added.
Acknowledging the “profound” impact of the amended conscription law, the Defense Ministry said it is working on new rules for exceptions to the exit permit requirement.
It’s unclear what consequences men who leave the country for longer than three months without the proper permit will face.
When asked, the ministry spokesperson pointed out that “the regulation was already in place during the Cold War and had no practical relevance; in particular, there are no penalties for violating it.”
The new law that took effect on January 1, the so-called Military Service Modernization Act, aims to raise the number of active-duty soldiers from roughly 180,000 men and women at present to 260,000 by 2035.
The legislation laid down the path to reach that goal.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s governing coalition was divided over compulsory military service.
After heated debates, they finally agreed on a compromise, deciding that military service would remain voluntary for the time being.
At the same time, starting from this year, all men turning 18 will have to fill out a form answering questions about their education, health status and willingness to serve in the armed forces.
For women, answering the questions is voluntary, as they cannot be required to perform military service under the Constitution.
From mid-2027, all men turning 18 will also be required to appear for a fitness test to determine who could be drafted in the event of conflict — a highly controversial measure that has been slammed by critics as a first step towards full conscription.