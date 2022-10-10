Why Germany wants to sack its cybersecurity czar over alleged Russian links

Germany’s Interior Minister wants to fire the country’s federal cybersecurity chief over his alleged links with agents of Russia’s security services, according to reports in the German media.

The reports quoted unnamed sources as saying Minister Nancy Faeser has made up her mind to replace Arne Schönbohm, president of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), following which her scheduled joint appearance with him later this week to present the BSI’s 2022 Situation Report had been called off.

Germany has had old historical, cultural, and linguistic ties with Russia. President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine had split the German establishment down the middle before the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz threw the country firmly behind Ukraine along with the rest of NATO.

The war, now in its eighth month, has moved towards rapid escalation in recent days. As Europe sinks deeper into its inflation and cost-of-living crises, and a long winter looms under the threat of disruption of Russian gas supplies, insecurities and nervousness have increased in Western capitals.

What exactly are German media reporting?

The reason for the action against Schönbohm apparently is that he has maintained contacts with Russian agents. These alleged contacts may have come through a Berlin-based organisation called the Cyber Security Council of Germany, DW reported.

The Cyber Security Council of Germany performs an advisory role to businesses, government agencies and policymakers on cyber security issues. Schönbohm co-founded this group in 2012.

Among the members of the group is a Berlin-based cybersecurity company called Protelion which, until March this year, was known as Infotecs GmbH. The DW report said that according to the Policy Network Analytics research network, Protelion/ Infotecs is a subsidiary of a Russian company called OAO Infotecs, which was founded and is operated by a former member of the KGB.

What is the German government planning to do?

Advertisement

According to German media reports, the Interior Ministry had asked Schönbohm to distance himself from the Cyber Security Council of Germany. Instead, he had joined a recent event to mark the group’s anniversary.

According to an investigation by a popular satire programme on the ZDF broadcaster, Schönbohm still maintains contact with the association, Local.de reported.

The Local report quoted sources in the Interior Ministry as saying it was “taking reports seriously”, and “investigating them comprehensively”. The DW report quoted Konstantin von Notz, head of the oversight committee for the intelligence services in the Bundestag, as saying, “These accusations must be decisively investigated.”

Advertisement

The daily tabloid Bild quoted officials in the German government as saying it was being examined “how a rapid change of president can be achieved”. The authorities are reportedly hoping to assign Schönbohm a new role rather than remove him outright, DW said in a report on the situation.

Germany’s civil service law places limitations on the firing of public servants.