Bill Gates’ ‘infidelity’, Musk’s ‘wildest party’ plans, Trump allegations: Takeaways from latest, and possibly final, release of Epstein Files

The US Department of Justice released millions of new files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, six weeks after missing a legal deadline set by President Donald Trump.

“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos were posted on the department’s website, with the department saying it had “erred on the side of over-collecting materials”. According to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, this release is most likely the last major release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Epstein Files are a collection of evidence that investigators have gathered about the several criminal cases in which Jeffrey Epstein and his associates were implicated. These include transcripts of interviews with victims and witnesses, and items confiscated during raids of his properties.

Central to these allegations has been Little St James, a 70-acre private island in the US Virgin Islands, infamously known as Epstein’s Island. Epstein owned the territory between 1998 and 2019, when he died. The island was the base of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, besides serving as a personal and corporate hideaway, and providing several tax breaks.

Conspiracists have long alleged that the FBI withheld the documents to protect the identities and reputations of other influential persons named in these documents.

Being named, pictured or mentioned in the files does not constitute an admission of guilt or imply misconduct.

Here are some takeaways from the latest tranche:

The US President is prominently featured in the Files.

Story continues below this ad

Donald Trump is mentioned 4,500 times in the new tranche, The New York Times estimated. However, these are largely unverified tips and allegations.

The files relating to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have hung over Trump’s second term like a dark cloud. Trump claims that his friendship with Epstein soured years before Epstein was first convicted of sexual misconduct.

Epstein Files | What the last batch revealed, and redacted

One newly released document is a list documented by the FBI last year, comprising allegations of sexual abuse made against Trump and other high-profile figures on its tipline.

The Justice Department has denied all the allegations against the President: “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” it said. “To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already.”

Story continues below this ad

Elon Musk sought out the ‘wildest party’, while Howard Lutnick planned a visit to Epstein’s Island years after he ‘severed’ ties

At least two high-profile figures in the Trump administration have made plans to visit Jeffrey Epstein’s island after having made vocal denials about the same.

At the end of his time in the White House, Elon Musk, who was engaged in a war of words with the president, claimed that the latter was in the Epstein Files. “That is the real reason they have not been made public,” he wrote in a series of posts on X.

In 2019, the SpaceX CEO told Vanity Fair that Epstein was “obviously a creep” and that he had “tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”

Story continues below this ad

The latest release of the files paints a different picture. According to the documents, Musk emailed Epstein at least on two separate occasions, making plans to visit. In an email on Christmas in 2012, Musk wrote: “I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. In a second email trail in late 2013, the two discussed the logistics of a visit by Musk to the island.

Howard Lutnick, currently the US Commerce Secretary, said last year in an interview that despite being neighbours with Epstein, he had severed all ties with the financier in 2005 after an inappropriate exchange.

“So I was never in the room with him socially, for business, or even philanthropy,” Mr. Lutnick said in the interview with Pod Force One. “If that guy was there, I wasn’t going, because he’s gross.”

However, the new tranche revealed that in December 2012, Lutnick sent an email to Epstein asking to visit the island with a group comprising his wife and children, and asking where his island was located.

Story continues below this ad

The NYT reported that Lutnick and Epstein remained friendly for years, with Epstein contributing towards a charity dinner honouring Lutnick in 2017.

Bill Gates had extramarital relations that Epstein allegedly helped to cover up and hoped to leverage.

Epstein drafted and sent emails to himself in July 2013, suggesting that Bill Gates, billionaire CEO of Microsoft, had engaged in extramarital sex.

In one email, Epstein wrote that he had helped Gates secure drugs “in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls” and facilitated. In another, he wrote that Gates had chosen to “disregard and discard our friendship developed” over many years.

Story continues below this ad

The emails, which seem to be his announcement of resignation from the Board of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, also list out several alleged deeds of misconduct by Bill Gates that Epstein allegedly helped cover up.

Among the reasons cited in his divorce from Melinda was Bill’s alleged infidelity and his relationship with Epstein, who had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

Other prominent names dropped include Mira Nair and Bill Clinton.

The emails mention several prominent personalities such as director Mira Nair, with no indication she was actively involved in Epstein’s operation.

Story continues below this ad

An email from her publicist shows that Mira Nair attended an after-party hosted by Epstein’s partner in life and crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, alongwith Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos.

Bill Clinton had been prominently featured in the previous tranche released on December 19, including in several photos with Maxwell.

The files, released over a month after the deadline in the Epstein Files Transparency Act, have redacted identifiable information about victims.

The US Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, which gave the Justice Department one month to release the unreleased portions of the Epstein Files in their entirety by December 19.

Story continues below this ad

According to the Justice Department, over 500 lawyers combed through the documents and meticulously redacted identifiable information of victims and sexually explicit material. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the department had identified more than six million pages that needed review, leading to the three million cleared for release. She added that about 200,000 pages have been withheld or redacted for reasons including attorney-client privilege, and that within 15 days, Congress would take a detailed look at government officials and “politically exposed” persons in this document. There is presently no definition of what politically exposed means.