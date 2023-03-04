No joint communique after G-20 Foreign ministers’ meet: What were the two contentious paras

The G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting on March 2 was unable to agree to a joint communique, over differences between Russia and the West on the war in Ukraine.

The contentious paragraphs in the Chair’s summary are Paras 3 and 4.

Para 3 read: “The war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy. There was a discussion on the issue. We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which, in Resolution No. ES-11/1 dated 2 March 2022, as adopted by majority vote (141 votes for, 5 against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent) deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.”

And Para 4 read: “It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war.”

There was a footnote in the Chair’s Summary that these Paragraphs 3 and 4, as taken from the G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration (15-16 November 2022), were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China.

This was a similar formulation as in the G-20 Finance ministers’ meeting in Bangalore.

This is because Russia does not want a reference to the Russia-Ukraine war in the Foreign ministers’ meeting. Russia feels that the meetings are about economy, growth, development and other global challenges. China supports Russia’s contention.

But the West views them as essential since the war has affected the global economy.