PM Modi condemns Fujairah attack that injured 3 Indians: Why the UAE is a target again

Three Indians were injured after drone strikes caused a fire at a major oil industry zone in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, on Monday, drawing strong condemnation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2026

“Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable,” Modi said in a social media post. “India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

The UAE has accused Iran of the drone strike in Fujairah, with its air defence systems reportedly engaging 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran across the country on Monday. The ministry said that it “remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country.”

The UAE also claimed that Iranian drones had targeted a tanker affiliated with Adnoc, the state oil major, as well as a South Korean cargo vessel anchored near the UAE in the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the issue, an Iranian official said on state TV that it had “no pre-planned programme” to attack oil facilities in the UAE, The Guardian reported. “What happened was the product of the US military’s adventurism to create a passage for ships to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz, he said. “The US military must be held accountable for it.”

The attacks came hours after the US announced Project Freedom this week in a bid to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and force Iran to lift its blockade. Here is what to know.

Why the UAE is under fire

Within hours of the US and Israel launching strikes against Iran on February 28, Iran began retaliatory action targeting US targets all around West Asia. The UAE has been the recipient of the lion’s share of such retaliatory action: Since the war began, the UAE’s air defence systems have dealt with 2,260 drones, 549 ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles from Iran, Gulf News reported on Monday.

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For one, the UAE is home to major American military bases. The Al Dhafra Air Base, south of the capital, Abu Dhabi, has supported major US missions against the Islamic State as well as reconnaissance against the region. Moreover, the Jebel Ali port in Dubai, while not technically a military base, is the US Navy’s largest port of call and frequently hosts American vessels and aircraft carriers.

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Most significantly for Iran, the UAE is presently Israel’s biggest ally in West Asia. In 2020, it became one of the first Arab countries to sign the Abraham Accords, dispensing with a long-standing policy of the Gulf Cooperation Council against recognising Israel, or otherwise normalising relations. Last week, Axios reported that Israel had sent the UAE an Iron Dome air defence system with troops to support the UAE against Iranian strikes. This development marks an unprecedented level of security and intelligence cooperation between the two nations.

The Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with the Iranian government, on Monday cited an official as warning the UAE against becoming “pawns of Israel” and making a “misstep”.

“The UAE knows it is sitting in a very fragile glass house and that insecurity is absolute poison for it. If it wishes to repeat the mistake of the 40-day war, we will completely abandon restraint and deal with this nest of Zionists as if it were part of the Zionist regime,” the military source told Tasnim.

The UAE also possesses sizable oil reserves (6% of the global share), while also being a unique cosmopolitan hub in the region, known for its trade and tourism, as well as high-end real estate. About 90% of the country’s 11 million population are expatriates.

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What we know about Project Freedom

The US President announced the operation in a social media post on Sunday, describing it as a bid to free ships stranded in the Strait ever since the war began in late February.

“The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance. This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran, ” Trump wrote, adding that the operation would commence Monday morning, “Middle East Time”.

According to US Central Command, “guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members” are being used to support the operation. It remains unclear whether the US will provide the stranded ships with a military escort.

The US also claimed on Monday that two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited through the Strait. While details of the vessels were unavailable, shipping company Maersk confirmed one of its vessels was accompanied by a US military escort and able to exit the region.

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What this means for the ceasefire

The resumption of hostilities comes amidst a tenuous, fragile ceasefire brokered between the US and Iran on April 8, which has since resulted in a dual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by both countries. Talks to normalise relations and ensure a continued ceasefire have been stonewalled by US President Donald Trump’s resistance to Iran’s continued possession of enriched uranium, or its potential to make nuclear weapons.

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The US wants Iran to suspend its nuclear programme for 20 years and surrender its 972-pound stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Iran has repeatedly rejected such proposals.

On Sunday (May 3), Iran presented the US with a 14-point plan, including a proposal to conclude the war within 30 days instead of a temporary truce, as well as an end to all conflicts in the region, including Israel’s attacks on Lebanon. Iran has also sought security guarantees and reparations. The plan also recommends a new management mechanism for the Strait led by Iran.

This peace offer was in response to a 9-point plan presented by the US, envisaging a two-month ceasefire.

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However, this proposal too was unacceptable for Trump, who on Monday avoided saying that the ceasefire had been violated, the ABC reported.

Addressing the Fujairah attack, an Iranian official said on state TV that it had “no pre-planned programme” to attack oil facilities in the UAE, The Guardian reported. “What happened was the product of the US military’s adventurism to create a passage for ships to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz, he said. “The US military must be held accountable for it.”