How hackers overheated French supermarket fridges — and the lessons for India

This week, hundreds of supermarkets in France were hit by a cyberattack that spiked the temperatures of their fridges and freezers, causing food worth millions of euros to spoil.

The attack exposed a vulnerability that extends beyond the financial or retail sector: the ability of hackers to interfere with physical equipment through vulnerable internet-connected control systems.

France’s cybersecurity agency has warned that attacks on the equipment may still be under way, highlighting the risks posed by outdated software and exposed industrial systems.

What happened in France?

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The cyberattack affected refrigeration systems at supermarkets belonging to several major retail chains.

Reports suggest that compromised refrigeration control systems allowed attackers to manipulate their temperature and defrost settings, forcing some fridges to warm up to 50 degrees Celsius overnight into Monday morning. Many supermarkets were forced to discard fresh and frozen products.