How hackers overheated French supermarket fridges — and the lessons for India

This week, hundreds of supermarkets in France were hit by a cyberattack that spiked the temperatures of their fridges and freezers, causing food worth millions of euros to spoil.
The attack exposed a vulnerability that extends beyond the financial or retail sector: the ability of hackers to interfere with physical equipment through vulnerable internet-connected control systems.
France’s cybersecurity agency has warned that attacks on the equipment may still be under way, highlighting the risks posed by outdated software and exposed industrial systems.
The cyberattack affected refrigeration systems at supermarkets belonging to several major retail chains.
Reports suggest that compromised refrigeration control systems allowed attackers to manipulate their temperature and defrost settings, forcing some fridges to warm up to 50 degrees Celsius overnight into Monday morning. Many supermarkets were forced to discard fresh and frozen products.
French minister Roland Lescure told parliament on Tuesday: “700 of the 10,000 sites spread across the country have been affected. These 700 sites have disconnected the platform.”
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In an alert issued on October 12 and updated on October 13, France’s national cybersecurity response team, CERT-FR, identified equipment made by Danish company Danfoss, as well as systems associated with Copeland and Dixell, as among those affected.
Significantly, the agency warned that the threat might not have ended. “Attack campaigns are probably still ongoing,” the alert said.
Although the precise mechanism by which attackers compromised the refrigerators is not clear yet, cybersecurity experts quoted by Reuters said that all signs pointed to a basic stunt enabled both by the failure to adopt Danfoss’ software updates and by exposing device interfaces to the internet.
How are French authorities responding?
French prosecutors have opened a cyber-crime investigation into the incident. However, no person or group has taken responsibility yet, puzzling investigators — cybercriminals usually raise ransom demands to monetise their hacks.
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CERT-FR issued an advisory for supermarkets across the country. For supermarkets whose equipment was not compromised, it suggested that they disconnect their refrigeration units from the internet, and then reconnect them securely after checking their settings.
A view of a refrigerator two days after the cyberattack on several French supermarkets in Montreuil, France, October 14. (AP)
“Restore service only through a secure VPN or protected network. Emergency firewall filtering of authorised service providers’ IP addresses may be used temporarily but is not a long-term solution,” it said.
For supermarkets with compromised equipment, it advised disconnecting units from the internet, resetting them to remove unauthorised changes, and securely configuring them before reconnecting.
Lessons for countries like India
The French incident highlights risks for countries such as India which are increasingly connecting their infrastructure to digital networks. India’s power networks, factories, transport systems — such as metros, flights and trains — hospitals, smart cities, and food and pharmaceutical supply chains increasingly depend on operational technology to monitor and control physical processes.
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Traffic signals, water treatment systems and industrial control equipment could be vulnerable. Compromised refrigeration and temperature-monitoring systems could damage food, medicines, vaccines and blood products.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues cybersecurity advisories, while the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre protects designated critical infrastructure. However, officials have stressed the need for security measures covering individual devices, older equipment and third-party systems.
“Organisations should remove unnecessary internet exposure, apply security updates and replace equipment that cannot be adequately secured. The attack in France shows that such incidents can disrupt physical systems and threaten essential services. For India, the lesson extends beyond supermarkets to any connected system whose failure could disrupt supply chains or endanger public safety,” said an officer who has served in the past with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.
With public utilities, industries, hospitals and supply chains increasingly dependent on connected systems, the incident offers lessons for India at both the individual-system and infrastructure-wide levels, including for assets not traditionally considered part of the cybersecurity landscape, the officer added.