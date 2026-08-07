Why Dr Fauci, former US pandemic adviser, faces prosecution over Covid hearing

On July 29, Dr Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sat through a three-hour hearing before the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC).

Through the course of the hearing, Dr Fauci pleaded the Fifth Amendment — which protects individuals from incriminating themselves — upwards of a 100 times. On August 6, the Senate committee voted to officially hold Dr Fauci in contempt of Congress.

Senator Paul Rand — a member of the Republican Party — announced he would refer the case directly to the Justice Department for potential prosecution. What was the hearing about and why has Dr Fauci been charged despite having invoked an ages-old constitutional provision?

The backdrop

On July 29, Dr Fauci appeared under subpoena before the HSGAC. The hearing, spearheaded by Senator Rand, aimed to investigate the federal government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus.

Rand released over 1,000 pages of Fauci’s personal diary entries in the days preceding the hearing. These were obtained from government servers. The argument put forward was that these documents proved Fauci held concerns — albeit privately — about the risks attached to the research being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This directly contradicted his early public assurances from the initial advent of the virus.

During the hearing, Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than a hundred times. “Pleading the Fifth” — as it is known colloquially — guarantees an individual cannot be compelled by the government to provide information about oneself that might incriminate them.

On August 6, the Senate committee voted to formally hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. The resolution asserts that Fauci’s refusal to testify was unlawful alongside also obstructing a congressional investigation.

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It remains unclear whether the Justice department will pursue the case.

Fauci’s defence

Fauci’s legal team argues that his constitutional protection against self-incrimination was a necessity spurred by the hostile political environment at the hearing. Fauci had also accused Paul of having an obsession with prosecuting him and that the hearing was designed to put him behind bars.

A layer of complexity added to this case is the fact that previous President Joe Biden had granted Fauci a blanket pre-emptive pardon in early 2025.

Also Read | Why Anthony Fauci invoked Fifth Amendment at Covid-19 Senate hearing

The Republican argument hinges on the fact that this pardon neutralises any threat of federal prosecution, hence rendering his invocation of the Fifth Amendment null and void.

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Fauci’s lawyers (and Democrat party defenders), however, flagged that the pardon only covers any potential federal crime committed by Fauci between 2014 and 2025. He could still face charges for anything after that date, including contempt of Congress — which is what is being invoked now.

Additionally, a presidential pardon does not supersede state-level prosecutions. States such as Louisiana, Alabama and Florida are reportedly in the midst of investigating Fauci for his Covid conduct.

Legal and political precedent

Simply put, no one can be legally tried (or convicted) for invoking the Fifth Amendment. The US Constitution prevents silence from being treated as an admission of guilt. This makes the case of Fauci a potential landmark moment in the making.

Republican figures like Senator Josh Hawley argue that the refusal to answer non-incriminating questions during the original hearing were a sign of proof that his plea was a pre-meditated attempt to evade oversight. This allows a pardoned official to defy Congress which, in turn, cripples legislative power.

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Democrats such as Senator Maggie Hassan and Richard Blumenthal, conversely, warn that punishing the exercising of a constitutional right is a far graver precedent to set. The prosecution of Fauci would only serve to dissuade future witnesses from appearing before committees — regardless of their innocence or guilt.

Legal scholars, however, can view this as a test case. Mark Osler, a former state and federal prosecutor, noted the precedent this hearing might set and anticipates that future presidents may issue similar pardons to administrators. Should courts rule that pardoned individuals cannot “plead the Fifth”, it shall reshape how congressional investigations conduct business in the future.

Ultimately, the resolution of Dr Fauci’s case will not only determine his personal legal fate but could fundamentally redefine the boundaries between executive pardons, congressional subpoenas, and the Fifth Amendment.