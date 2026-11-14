US flights resume after longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11. Here’s what we know

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday (November 13) night after a communications outage halted most departures for more than four hours, stranding thousands of passengers at airports across the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said technology upgrades had “overwhelmed” the existing, antiquated system.

The ground stop began shortly before 4 pm Eastern Time and was lifted at 8.15 pm (6.45 am IST on Saturday). It was the first nationwide halt since January 2023, when a failure in the system that sends safety alerts to pilots paused departures for about 90 minutes.

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It was the longest nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001 attacks, when hijackers flew two passenger planes into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center. US airspace reopened to commercial flights about two days later.