scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Fifth Amendment is a constitutional right that gets high-profile exposure in settings from US Congress to TV crime shows, but there are nuances. Here's what it means to “plead (or take) the Fifth."

By: AP | New York |
August 11, 2022 8:34:55 am
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, on Wednesday, August 10, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Former US president Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer questions under oath in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement Wednesday.

Trump announced that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” the statement said. “When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”

As vociferous as Trump has been in defending himself in written statements and on the rally stage, legal experts say the same strategy could have backfired in a deposition setting because anything he says could potentially be used in the parallel criminal investigation pursued by the Manhattan district attorney.

Fifth Amendment is a constitutional right that gets high-profile exposure in settings from US Congress to TV crime shows, but there are nuances. Here’s what it means to “plead (or take) the Fifth.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...

What is ‘the fifth’?

The Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution establishes a number of rights related to legal proceedings, including that no one “shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself”. In the most direct sense, that means criminal defendants don’t have to give damning testimony in their own cases. But it has come to apply in non-criminal contexts, too.

Also in Explained |Why Donald Trump is blocking a fresh probe into his businesses

What is the reasoning behind this?

“It reflects many of our fundamental values and most noble aspirations,” the Supreme Court wrote in 1964. The central one, is preventing people from being tortured into confessing or being shoehorned into a “cruel trilemma of self-accusation, perjury or contempt” of court. Many decades earlier, the court also questioned the reliability of confessions made under duress.

Does the amendment only apply to criminal cases?

Over time, the Fifth Amendment’s protections have been understood to cover witnesses — not just defendants — in criminal and civil courts and other government settings. The Supreme Court has even held that Fifth Amendment rights protected the jobs of public employees who were fired after refusing to testify in investigations unless they got immunity from prosecution. The Fifth Amendment also underpins the famous Miranda warning about the right to remain silent and have an attorney on hand while being questioned in police custody.

Advertisement

So are there any limitations?

Under what has become the legal standard, the witness has to be facing a genuine risk of criminal prosecution, said Paul Cassell, a criminal law professor at the University of Utah. That means prosecution on any charge in any US court. There are sometimes disputes over whether the right is being invoked inappropriately. The questioning side can ask a judge to declare that someone needs to answer or face contempt of court and possible penalties.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Cassell said the courts have generally thought that they should give the benefit of the doubt to someone who might be criminally prosecuted, rather than force someone to testify and then have them regret it.

Can someone who takes the fifth answer only some of the questions?

Yes, it’s not necessarily all-or-nothing. But even deciding to answer selectively could be risky: Responding to one question can enable the other side to argue that the witness can’t refuse to answer other, related questions. Another concern is that seemingly safe questions could be meant to build evidence about an allegation that’s not on the witness’ radar yet.

Advertisement

Does invoking the fifth work against you?

Legally, it depends. In a criminal case, prosecutors can’t comment on a defendant’s refusal to testify, and a jury can’t be advised that it’s OK to take defendants’ silence as a sign of guilt. The Supreme Court has said that allowing that inference penalizes defendants for simply availing themselves of a constitutional protection. But in civil cases, jurors generally are allowed to hold silence against a defendant or witness.

Read in World News |Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe

But there’s the court of public opinion. “Does it look bad? In the general public’s understanding, yes,” says Howard University criminal law professor Lenese Herbert. “But that’s just a result of poor civics education.” The former federal prosecutor often reminds her students that while jurors might want to hear a defendant’s side of the story, it’s a defense attorney’s job to make sure the jury understands that the client has the right not to take the stand.

Trump himself, years ago, repeatedly suggested that only people with something to hide avail themselves of the protection. “The mob takes the Fifth,” he declared once.

What had team Trump said about this?

Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti had earlier said that unless legal immunity is granted for the ex-president’s deposition — a term for sworn pre-trial questioning out of court — he’d advise invoking the Fifth Amendment “because that’s what the law provides”.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:34:55 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Delhi Confidential

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award

Premium
Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ to go public with Malaika
Koffee with Karan

Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ to go public with Malaika

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
I-Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P'

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P'

Premium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Premium
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Cattle smuggling case

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement