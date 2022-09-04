Explained: Why the EU, NATO were in the crosshairs of a huge protest in the Czech capital

Over 70,000 citizens of the Czech Republic gathered at the heart of the nation’s capital Prague in a protest against their government’s failure to control soaring energy prices. The protesters also openly voiced their anger against NATO and the European Union.

Biggest in recent times

The demonstration held Saturday is being seen as the largest show of public discontent in recent times against the cost-of-living crisis that has deepened in Europe amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The protest took place a day after the Czech government survived a no-confidence vote after an exhaustive debate during which the soaring energy costs and rising inflation were discussed. While the centre-right coalition survived the trust vote helmed by the opposition, it soon faced anger of 70,000 protesters – including supporters of the Communist Party and far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party — that occupied Wenceslas Square in Prague. The protesters demanded military neutrality, direct gas supply contracts, including with Russia, and denial of permanent settlement to Ukrainian refugees. They denounced their government’s support of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war.

Decoding the demonstration

The no-confidence vote, and a public demonstration a day later, are being read as signs of how the energy crisis can fuel political instability in vulnerable European economies.

The Czech inflation is currently at its highest since 1993, and is expected to touch 20% in the coming months. A key contributor to the double-digit inflation crisis is Russia’s decision to cap gas supplies to Europe, which has sent energy costs through the roof.

While the ruling five-party coalition in the Czech Republic has dismissed the protest as handiwork of the Russian propaganda machinery through its sympathisers, the erosion of household income and the risk of a recession – a Europe-wide downturn – are for real.

The protest also indicates how economic woes have become a top concern for Czech citizens, possibly dampening the “solidarity” for Ukraine and making them question the EU and NATO approach in the ongoing tug-of-war with Russia. Results of a public opinion survey published on June 30 had shown that support for Ukrainian refugees was dropping among Czech respondents compared to when the Russian invasion began.

Russia-Ukraine war, and why Prague matters

Czech Republic is a member of both the European Union and NATO. It has been one of the most strident supporters of Ukraine since the war began. Also, it currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, and therefore is more diplomatically noticeable in the bloc’s efforts to project unity in the time of war.

Till mid-August, around 4,13,000 refugees – nearly 4% of the country’s population — had been registered in the Czech Republic, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The opposition to Russian aggression also comes from the historical reference point of the Prague Spring of 1968 when Soviet tanks rolled into then-Czechoslovakia to crush an uprising demanding a rapid transition to democracy.

This is the reason why the Czech government had enough public support to become one of Ukraine’s earliest supporters, sending heavy weapons including Mi-24 choppers, T-72 tanks and RM-70 rocket launchers to help in the war effort.