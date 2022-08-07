Explained: Why Kenya’s presidential election is important

August 7, 2022 11:32:15 am
Kenyans are voting Tuesday to choose a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. The race is close and could go to a runoff for the first time.
One top candidate is Raila Odinga, an opposition leader in his fifth run for the presidency who is supported by his former rival Kenyatta. The other is William Ruto, Kenyatta’s deputy who fell out with the president.
Both tend to focus far more on domestic issues, raising the question of how either will follow up on Kenyatta’s diplomatic efforts to quell the tensions in neighboring Ethiopia or disputes between Rwanda and Congo.
What’s at stake?
Kenya is East Africa’s economic hub and home to about 56 million people. The country has a recent history of turbulent elections. Even then, it stands out for its relative stability in a region where some elections are deeply challenged and longtime leaders such as Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni have been declared the winner with almost 99% of votes, or been widely accused of physically cracking down on contenders.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kenya has no transparency in campaign donations or spending. Some candidates for Parliament and other posts are estimated to be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to gain access to power and its benefits, both legal and illegal.
What are the main candidates’ platforms?
The 55-year-old Ruto promotes himself to the young and poor as a “hustler” who rose from humble beginnings as a chicken seller in contrast to the elite backgrounds of Kenyatta and Odinga. He seeks greater agricultural productivity and financial inclusion.
Agriculture is a main driver of Kenya’s economy and about 70% of the rural workforce is in farming. In his final campaign speech on Saturday, he said if elected, his government will deploy 200 billion shillings ($1.6 billion) a year to increase job opportunities.
The 77-year-old Odinga, famous for being jailed while fighting for multi-party democracy decades ago, has promised cash handouts to Kenya’s poorest and more accessible health care for all. In his final campaign speech on Saturday, he said that if elected, his government in its first 100 days would begin paying 6,000 shillings ($50) to families living below the poverty line.
What do voters care about?
Odinga and Ruto have long circled among contenders for the presidency, and there is a measure of apathy among Kenyans, especially younger ones in a country where the median age is about 20. The electoral commission signed up less than half of the new voters it had hoped for, just 2.5 million.
Key issues in every election include widespread corruption and the economy. Kenyans have been hurt by rising prices for food and fuel in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and that comes after the financial pain of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a third of the country’s youth are unemployed.
When will Kenya have a winner?
Official results will be announced within a week of the vote. To win outright, a candidate needs more than half of all votes and at least 25% of the votes in more than half of Kenya’s 47 counties. No outright winner means a runoff election within 30 days.
The previous presidential election in 2017 made history when a top court overturned the results and ordered a new vote, a first in Africa. If the courts again call for a new vote, such an election would take place within 60 days of the ruling. Candidates or others have a week after the results are declared to file a petition to the court, which has two weeks to rule on it.
“I want you to know that we as a country are at an inflection point,” Odinga told the crowd listening to his campaign speech Saturday. “Either something very good will happen or something terrible will happen.” He vowed to shake the hand of his “rivals” whether he wins or loses.
Ruto said Saturday he will “respect the decision of the people of Kenya” and won’t accept violence or participate in anything that undermines the constitution.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
CUET UG 2022: NTA launches exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id
Akasa Air commences operations in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
Boy surprises grandpa with a signed ball after hitting his first home run. Watch heartening video
IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
Apple will start iPhone 14 production in India at same time as China: Ming-Chi Kuo
7 missing, 121 hurt, 1 dead in fire at Cuban oil facility
Brazil police arrest 5 more in murders of journalist, Amazon expert
Ligue 1: Neymar leads PSG to big opening win
JEE Main 2022: NTA drops 6 questions, 5 questions have more than one answer; here’s what NTA plans to do
Delhi This Week: Watch landmark films from each decade since 1947, attend talk on Partition to seep in the spirit of Independence
Israel, militants trade fire as Gaza death toll climbs to 24