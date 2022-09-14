Explained: Who was Ken Starr, the counsel involved in two US Presidential impeachments

Ken Starr, who investigated Bill Clinton regarding his affair with Monica Lewinsky and also defended Donald Trump in his impeachment trial in 2020, died on Tuesday in Houston due to complications of a surgery.

A statement released by Starr’s family said, “Starr died on September 13, 2022 at Baylor St Luke’s Medical Center in Houston of complications from surgery”.

Starr’s son said in the statement, “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving father and grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first. The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him.”

Who was Ken Starr?

Ken Starr, who died at the age of 76, had had a striking professional career. Starr was a former federal Judge, a Reagan judicial appointee and a US Solicitor General during the presidency of George H W Bush.

Throughout his career, Starr argued 36 cases in the US Supreme Court out of which 25 were at the time when he was the US Solicitor General.

As per the family statement, Starr is survived by his wife Alice Mendell Starr, three children and nine grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in Austin.

Born on July 21, 1946, in San Antonio, Starr had taught in multiple academic institutions for 25 years and was also dean of the Pepperdine School of Law from 2004 to 2010 as well as the president and chancellor of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016.

However, Starr had been stripped of his university chancellorship at Baylor University after he failed to take any action in a sexual assault row involving 19 football players and over 17 women.

Starr was popularly known for his relentless investigation of the Bill Clinton case where he investigated Clinton over his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Starr’s Whitewater investigation in the case led to the US House of Representatives voting to impeach Clinton as President in 1998. However, the Senate trial could not remove him.

He was also a prominent lawyer in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in 2020 where he defended Trump over his deals with Ukraine.

Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial

Starr was appointed as an independent counsel in 1994 in order to investigate the Whitewater scandal, involving a land deal in Arkansas, against Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with a sexual harrassment case by a former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones.

During his investigation, Starr came across secretly taped conversations that revealed Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Starr found out that Clinton had lied under oath, and in 1998, he submitted the Starr Report laying down his findings in the case to the House of Representatives.

The Starr Report comprised sexually explicit language, and Starr was pilloried as an ideologically driven, judgmental figure who was obsessed with sex. His admirers, on the other hand, saw him as the uncompromising nemesis of a morally corrupt president.

In the report, Starr concluded that Clinton had “lied under oath at a civil deposition while he was a defendant in a sexual harassment lawsuit; lied under oath to a grand jury; attempted to influence the testimony of a potential witness who had direct knowledge of facts that would reveal the falsity of his deposition testimony; attempted to obstruct justice by facilitating a witness’s plan to refuse to comply with a subpoena; attempted to obstruct justice by encouraging a witness to file an affidavit that the President knew would be false, and then by making use of that false affidavit at his own deposition; engaged in a pattern of conduct that was inconsistent with his constitutional duty to faithfully execute the laws”.

The report stated that Jones had filed a sexual harassment case against Clinton where she alleged that “while he was the Governor of Arkansas, Clinton sexually harassed her during an incident in a Little Rock hotel room”.

The investigation revealed that Clinton was had an affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which he continually denied under oath in front of a judge during the trial.

As per the Starr report, “Under oath and in the presence of Judge Wright, the President denied that he had engaged in a ‘sexual affair’, a ‘sexual relationship’, or ‘sexual relations’ with Ms Lewinsky. The President also stated that he had no specific memory of having been alone with Ms Lewinsky, that he remembered few details of any gifts they might have exchanged, and indicated that no one except his attorneys had kept him informed of Ms Lewinsky’s status as a potential witness in the [Paula] Jones case.”

However, Starr found out during the investigation that Lewinsky was “attempting to influence the testimony of one of the witnesses in the Jones litigation” and it also stated that she was going to give false testimony under oath.

The report talked about sexual conduct, emotional attachment and even the gifts and letters exchanged between Lewinsky and Clinton, which both Lewinsky and Clinton testified in court. The report also had accounts of taped conversations between the two along with accounts of Lewinsky’s close friends.

Lewinsky tweeted a message on Starr’s death saying, “I’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about Ken Starr bring up complicated feelings…but of more importance, is that I imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him.”

as i’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about ken starr bring up complicated feelings… but of more importance, is that i imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him. — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) September 13, 2022

Trump Impeachment trial

Days after the House of Representatives sent impeachment articles to the Senate regarding Donald Trump in 2020 which stemmed from the claims that Trump had likely withheld aid to Ukraine, Trump expanded his legal team by hiring Ken Starr.

There were doubts about whether Starr would defend Trump or not since he played such a big role in Clinton’s impeachment trial.

When Starr accepted to defend Trump many experts called it “headspinning”. Even Lewinsky posted on Twitter that “This is definitely an ‘are you f***ing kidding me?’ kinda day”.

After Trump’s impeachment, Starr had said it was “very vicious”, “unprincipled” and an “abuse of power”.

Starr had also said in a statement to Congress, “we are living in what I think can aptly be described as the ‘age of impeachment.’” He added that “like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell.”

Starr had said that impeachment was the last resort and he had also added that charges faced by Trump were paled in comparison to those faced by Clinton.