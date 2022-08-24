scorecardresearch
Explained | US President Joe Biden’s student loan plan: What we know (and what we don’t)

US President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. (AP, file)

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. Details of the plan are still being finalized, but here’s what we know so far and what it means for people with outstanding student loans:

Will Biden forgive student loans?

Three people familiar with the plan say it will forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for anyone who makes less than $125,000 a year. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the plan before it is announced. Some categories of borrowers could be eligible for more relief, but that was still being discussed.

Will the student loan payment freeze be extended?

Those same people say the pause on student loan payments will be extended until January. The freeze started in 2020 as a way to help people struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s been extended several times since. It’s currently set to expire on Aug. 31. Interest rates will remain at 0% until repayments start. Under an earlier extension announced in April, people who were behind on payments before the pandemic will automatically be put in good standing.

Who will qualify for student loan forgiveness?

Details are yet to be announced, but only people making less than $125,000 a year are expected to qualify. People who borrowed through most federal student loan programs are likely to be eligible, while those who have private loans issued by banks or schools probably won’t be.

How do I apply for student loan forgiveness?

Details of that have not yet been announced, but more information will likely be available later Wednesday.

How many people will this help?

About 43 million Americans have federal student debt, and a third of those owe less than $10,000. Half owe less than $20,000. The total amount of federal student debt is more than $1.6 trillion. Nearly one third of all American students take out loans to pay for college, with the average individual student debt reaching a record high of $37,014 in 2021.

What if I’ve already paid off my student loans — will I see relief?

The debt forgiveness is expected to apply only to those currently holding student debt.

Will student loan forgiveness definitely happen?

Critics believe the White House will face lawsuits over the plan, because Congress has never given the president the explicit authority to cancel debt. We don’t know yet how that might impact the timetable for student loan forgiveness.

Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED review: The laptop for serious ‘creators’

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED review: The laptop for serious ‘creators’

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

