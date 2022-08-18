Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin found herself in trouble this week after a video of the 36-year-old leader partying and dancing with her friends was leaked on social media. Marin has since faced widespread criticism from members of the public and from opposition parties, with some leaders demanding that she take a drug test.
Marin, who at 36 is one of the youngest prime ministers in the world, denied all allegations of drug consumption and said that she is willing to take a test if necessary. “I have nothing to hide. I have never taken drugs,” she said in a press conference on Thursday.
This is not the first time the young prime minister has faced flak for partying. Last year, she came under fire for going to a nightclub despite coming in contact with the country’s foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, who had contracted Covid-19.
Who is Sanna Marin?
In 2019, Marin, who has previously served as Finland’s Transport Minister, was sworn in as the country’s prime minister. At 34, she became the world’s youngest prime minister, beating the earlier record set by New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
She was chosen by Finland’s Social Democratic Party to succeed Prime Minister Antti Rinne, who on December 3 announced he was resigning in the face of criticism over the government’s handling of a postal strike that lasted two weeks in November.
Marin’s ascent in politics began when she was only 20 years old. Two years later, she was already running for a council seat in Tampere, a city located north of Helsinki. In 2015, she became an MP. As prime minister, she has been hailed for her strong stance against Russia’s war on Ukraine and for being at the forefront of Finland’s efforts to join NATO.
In the past four years, PM Marin has faced criticism for a variety of reasons — ranging from her fondness for partying to the company she keeps. Following the nightclub controversy last year, she issued a lengthy apology on Facebook saying she was “really sorry” for her actions after photographs of her dancing with her friends early in the morning were published in a popular Finnish entertainment magazine.
A photograph of her with former hitman Janne Raninen also sparked a storm.
What is the latest video about?
In the video, which appears to have been shot at a private residence, Marin is seen drinking and dancing with a group of friends. The video features several prominent Finnish public figures, including singer Alma, TV host Tinni Wikstrom and YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi.
Marin appears to be hugging her friends and singing and dancing along to Finnish pop music. “I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things,” Marin said at a recent press conference, according to Euro News. “I have a family life, a work life and also my free time, and I spend time with my friends.”
Meanwhile, Opposition party leader, Riika Purra, has called for Marin to take a drug test, BBC reported. Other political leaders have criticised her for partying despite the domestic issues plaguing Finland.
However, a section of the public has also come out in her support, saying there is nothing wrong in a leader spending their free time with friends or in having fun.
