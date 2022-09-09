Charles is King, who is next in line for the British throne?

With Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday (September 8), after ruling for 70 years as the United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch, her son Charles has ascended the throne.

The rules of succession

After King Charles III, his sons and grandchildren are the next claimants to the throne. However, it is not only descent that regulates succession to the throne.

According to the royal family’s website, Parliamentary statutes also determine who will be next in line. The sovereign’s title can be taken away from them for misgovernment, and the Act of Settlement of 1701 confirmed that Parliament would decide the title to the throne.

The Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, which applies to those born after 28 October 2011, terminated the system of male primogeniture, in which a younger son can displace an elder daughter in line of succession, as well as put an end to the rule which disqualifies those who marry Roman Catholics from the line of succession.

The line of succession

In accordance with the rules of succession, this is the line of British monarchs after King Charles III.

* With Charles the new King of Britain, his and the late Princess Diana’s eldest son, Prince William (40), the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, is next in line for the throne. He is married to Catherine, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, and their three children will follow after him.

Advertisement

* As the eldest child of Prince William, and eldest grandchild of King Charles III, Prince George (9) of Cornwall and Cambridge, is second in the line of succession to the British throne.

* Princess Charlotte (7) of Cornwall and Cambridge, as the second-born child of Prince William, is third in the line of succession. However, if Prince George has children of his own, they will replace Princess Charlotte’s, and become the monarch in the event of George’s death.

* Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge (4) is the youngest child of Prince William, and the fourth in line for the throne.

Advertisement

* Prince Harry (37), the Duke of Sussex and the youngest son of King Charles and Princess Diana, is fifth in line of succession to the throne. His and his wife, Meghan Markle’s two children, Archie (3) and Lillibet Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (1), currently occupy the sixth and seventh positions respectively.