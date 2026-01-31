Expert Explains: How Trump’s America First approach is fracturing transatlantic unity

Transatlantic unity is being rocked under Trump 2.0 as never before. At times, the US and Europe have held divergent views on climate change, trade and even military interventions, but never bucked their unity on security and respect for each other’s territorial sovereignty.

President Trump’s unwillingness to be steadfast in support of Ukraine and, in a manner, Europe, against Russia and his publicly articulated desire to ‘acquire’ Greenland, a Danish territory, give every reason for the Europeans to be seriously worried. Added to this is his eyeing of Canada, a kind of Europe in the Americas, no matter that country’s closest geographical and civilisational possible links with the US.

NATO, the bedrock of transatlantic unity, created post WWII, in a colloquial sense, was meant to ‘keep the Russians out, the Americans in and the Germans down’. In those days, the last was obvious, but the first worried the UK, the victorious European ally, which was clear that the US should not be allowed to retreat to its Monroe Doctrine (1823), focusing its interest only on the Americas. NATO’s core is, therefore, its Article 5 which says that an attack on any one is an attack on all – i.e. a clear affirmation of collective self-defence. Trump 2.0, however, believes that the US’s core interests are in the Americas – the now rechristened “Donroe” doctrine.

Europe’s military dependence and the path to détente

The US GDP is roughly USD 31 trillion, and it has a population of 345 million; the Europeans add up to USD 28 trillion with around 600 million people. With such economic might, why then are the Europeans ‘down’ and unable to ‘keep the Russians out’ by themselves, even 80 years after WWII and 30 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union?

An answer lies in their far lower military spending and build-up as compared to the US. In NATO, of the USD 1.6 trillion estimated annual defence expenditure, the US spends more than half at around USD 980 billion. And even now, over 65,000 US troops remain in Europe. For many, the Europeans have availed themselves of the free ride on security offered by the US, which retained its hegemonic power.

The first decade post the Soviet Union saw the West follow ‘détente’, i.e. engagement with Russia. The Europeans benefited and built a relationship of cheap oil and trade with Russia. But the fear of Russia not only simmered but continued to be egged on by neocon ideas seeking the diminishing of Russia. NATO pushed ever eastward, closer to the Russian border, and began eyeing Ukraine, a country for the Russians indelibly linked with them. The break came in 2014 when Russia took Crimea back from Ukraine. Then the conflict of 2022. In a sense, President Trump seeks to go back to détente while the Europeans now stand in a certain fear of Russia.

In his first term, President Trump had demanded that the Europeans step up their defence spending to 2% of their GDP (Germany, the largest European economy, spent only slightly more than 1% on defence in 2014). But Trump 1.0 was still an institutional presidency where many of his advisors were retired generals for whom the transatlantic bond was a red line.

Eight years later, an increased spend became non-negotiable, and President Trump forced NATO members to up their military spend to 5% of their GDP, a tough financial call and a spend that many find politically challenging even while being pushed by a feeling that the US may not be there to secure their backs against Russia.

Trump’s territorial ambitions and global realignments

Trump 2.0 is about America First, fuelled by a nativist bent seeking restrictive immigration and pushing relatively unbridled capitalism. President Trump wants to do deals, also with the biggest competitors, China and Russia, as he sees opportunities with them. They, the Chinese and Russians, appear to be seeing merit in going along – a major case in point being not vetoing UNSC 2803 that has created a Board of Peace, ostensibly for Gaza but which to many appears a model for global intervention replacing the UN. Its annex notes President Donald Trump, not the US President, as the chair of the Board. The Europeans, on the other hand, are seen as obstructionists touting a rule-based order that restricts access for American enterprises. By and large they have, till date, eschewed membership of this Board of Peace.

Then there is the issue of legacy – President Trump would like to be remembered as one of the most consequential US Presidents and nothing can cement this better than territorial gains for the US. Indeed, he began his second term by referring to Canada as the 51st state of the US, not in a light-hearted banter but in a threatening manner. The Prime Minister of Canada has once again been referred to as “Governor” by President Trump after he sought a global push back against Trumpism in a recent speech.

Acquiring Greenland has also been on his radar from day one. This no matter that Greenland is Danish, a fellow NATO member which would have no objections to a strengthened US military presence in Greenland to ward off any Russian or Chinese threat. Arguments that without sovereignty, defence is politically difficult belie the fact that during the Cold War, the US had thousands of military personnel stationed there to be withdrawn by the US itself, with no pressure from the Danes or the Greenlanders.

For some, national security would appear a tag for control over Greenland, Canada, Venezuela and even some others in Latin America, though unbridled access to their incredible mineral wealth (including oil and rare earths) is a real lure for President Trump. Americans may not, however, be feeling the same. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll noted that barely a quarter of Americans approved of acquiring Greenland.

In the past, transatlantic divergences have created a certain multipolarity and provided space for the global south, including India, to pursue multi-alignment and seek global collaborative action on their development challenges, climate change, humanitarian action etc. Indeed, India is pursuing such a course with a certain détente with China, rekindling ties with Russia and a trade deal with the EU. The trade deal, along with earlier ones with the UK and EFTA, indicates a similar interest on the part of the Europeans for multi-alignment.

A major rupture in transatlantic unity would not only hurt Europe, it would also puncture the combined heft of the West (the G7 is still around 45% of nominal global GDP) and have consequences for the world providing openings for Chinese hegemony. Presumably this realisation also remains strong in the US and in the Trump Administration.

The Europeans are hoping that Trump 2.0 shall pass. But there is a growing understanding that they must start standing up and develop a certain polar position, also for their security and build multi-alignments for themselves.

Manjeev Singh Puri is former Ambassador of India to the EU and Nepal.