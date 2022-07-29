scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Explained: How Europe plans to use less gas this winter amid Russian supply uncertainty

Moscow has slashed gas flows to Europe since the invasion in February and this week said it would cut them further, making it harder for EU states to fill their gas storage ahead of winter.

By: Reuters | Brussels |
Updated: July 29, 2022 5:06:47 pm
A view shows pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, July 21, 2022. (Reuters)

European Union countries on Tuesday agreed to an emergency plan to use less gas, as they attempt to save fuel for a winter of uncertain Russian supplies.

Before it invaded Ukraine, Russia was the 27-country EU’s top gas supplier, providing 40% of its supply.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Moscow has slashed gas flows to Europe since the invasion in February and this week said it would cut them further, making it harder for EU states to fill their gas storage ahead of winter.

To attempt to get as much gas into storage as possible and prepare for a possible full Russian cut-off, EU countries agreed on Tuesday to reduce their gas demand, albeit with a wide range of exemptions for countries and some industries. A look at what has been agreed:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

Voluntary gas cuts

Energy ministers agreed that all EU countries should voluntarily cut gas use by 15% from August to March, compared with their average annual use during 2016-2021.

The cuts could be made binding in a supply emergency, but only if a reinforced majority of 15 EU countries agree to this. The European Commission can propose that the binding cuts are triggered if there is a risk of a severe gas storage in Europe, or if at least five countries ask for this.

Also in Explained |Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?

Carve-outs, exemptions

The EU Commission, which drafts EU laws, had initially said every country should face the same binding 15% cut. A swathe of countries had opposed that plan, with Spain, Poland and Greece among the critics.

European governments eventually agreed to allow some countries to reduce or opt out of the binding targets.

Countries such as Ireland and Malta that are not connected to other EU countries’ gas networks would be exempted from the binding 15% gas cut, as would the Baltic countries, whose electricity grids are linked to Russia.

States that over-achieve an EU target for filling gas storage by August can request weaker targets — potentially softening the gas demand cuts for roughly a dozen countries, based on current storage levels. For example, Germany’s storage is 66% full, versus its target to reach 45% of capacity by August 1.

Those with a limited ability to send gas to other EU countries can also request a lower target, provided they export what they can.

That could include Spain, which does not rely on Russian gas, and has said cutting its own demand would not help other countries since it lacks infrastructure capacity to share spare fuel.

Countries can ask to adjust their target if they use gas as a feedstock in critical industries, such as energy-intensive steel-making.

Also in Explained |What’s behind Russia’s natural gas cutoff?

Solidarity, savings

EU countries have faced a week of negotiations on the emergency gas plan, which initially faced resistance from many EU countries whose reliance on Russian fuel varies significantly.

Some, like Greece, had said they did not need to curb gas since they could cope with a Russian cut-off. Poland, which had its gas supply cut by Russia in April, opposed the idea that one country’s industry should use less gas to help other states facing shortages.

In the end, only Hungary opposed the deal Tuesday, two EU officials told Reuters.

EU country officials had mixed views on whether the agreement, with all its opt-outs, would ensure enough gas savings to get through the winter. Some, however, noted it was in countries’ interests to save gas for winter, even without an EU requirement to do so.

So far, EU countries have cut their gas use by just 5%, despite months of Russian supply cuts and surging prices.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

2

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

3

Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

4

Anna University convocation: A strong govt isn't restrictive but responsive, youth are growth engine, says PM

5

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
The risk of catching Covid-19 on a flight, based on stage of pandemic
The risk of catching Covid-19 on a flight, based on stage of pandemic
Decline in road accidents and deaths since 2018
Decline in road accidents and deaths since 2018
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

In Partha's eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
Political Pulse

In Partha's eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’m never running away from fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’m never running away from fact that I’m 42’

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
Booze offers may end, old liquor policy could make comeback
In Delhi

Booze offers may end, old liquor policy could make comeback

Justice AM Khanwilkar leaves behind an imprint on key laws
Judge's farewell

Justice AM Khanwilkar leaves behind an imprint on key laws

Good Luck Jerry: This delightful film commits to its loopiness
Movie review

Good Luck Jerry: This delightful film commits to its loopiness

NMC to deemed universities: ‘Match fee for 50% medical seats with govt colleges’

NMC to deemed universities: ‘Match fee for 50% medical seats with govt colleges’

Delhi Confidential: A special flight to Deoghar

Delhi Confidential: A special flight to Deoghar

DNA test in rape case corroborative, not conclusive: HC

DNA test in rape case corroborative, not conclusive: HC

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?
Doc, I have a question...

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement