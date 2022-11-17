Three found guilty in downing of Malaysia Airlines plane with 298 on board: what happened that day above Ukraine?

A court in The Hague, Netherlands, has pronounced two men with ties to Russian security agencies and a Ukrainian separatist leader guilty of murder, in the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines passenger aircraft above eastern Ukraine in 2014, in which 298 people were killed. Another accused, Oleg Pulatov of Russia, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said, “the court takes the view that the MH17 was brought down by a Buk missile”, launched from an agricultural field in eastern Ukraine. The Buk missile is manufactured by Russia.

Steenhuis said the court believed that Russia had overall control at the time of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine, the Donetsk People’s Republic, the AP reported. Prosecutors sought life sentences for all four, and the suspects have two weeks to file an appeal. None of the four men accused was present in court. Only the defence team of Pulatov was present and argued he didn’t get a fair trial. In a video played in court, Pulatov insisted he was innocent and told judges: “What matters to me is that the truth is revealed. It’s important for me that my country is not blamed for this tragedy.”

The court asked the three men to pay at least 16 million euros in compensation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would comment on the judges’ statements after examining the decision.

Om 13.30 start de uitspraak in de strafzaak MH17. Via de livestream is de uitspraak te volgen. De uitspraak is in het Nederlands en wordt vertaald naar het Engels en het Russisch. https://t.co/FQu160BULF#MH17 — CourtMH17 (@CourtMH17) November 17, 2022

Who are these four men?

The main man is Igor Girkin, a former colonel in the FSB, Russia’s federal security service that succeeded the KGB (the USSR’s security agency). He had played a key role in Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, and in the war in the Donbas between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists. At the time the aircraft was shot down, he was the defence minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the separatist enclave that was recognised by Russia as an independent entity days before the invasion of Ukraine, and which Russia ultimately annexed at the end of September.

Best of Explained