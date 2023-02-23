US TV anchor Don Lemon accused of sexism for Nikki Haley comments: What the controversy is about

American news anchor Don Lemon’s recent comments on Indian-American politician Nikki Haley, described as sexist and misogynistic by his critics, have led to a significant backlash against the journalist and him continuing at his position.

Lemon (56) has been an anchor for CNN news for many years, and it was during a recent episode with his co-hosts of the morning show ‘CNN This Morning’ that he spoke about Haley, who earlier this month announced her plans to run for the 2024 Presidential elections from the Republican Party.

What did Don Lemon say?

Haley (51), as part of her campaign, has suggested that politicians over the age of 75 years should take a “mental competency test” to test their capabilities and that there should be term limits for politicians. Former US President Donald Trump (76), who has announced he will also contest the elections, agreed with Haley’s comments.

It was also seen as a cross-party attack, as many in the country have questioned the idea of Joe Biden running and getting elected for a second term, given he is currently the oldest president in US history at 80 years.

But while debating Haley’s suggestions, Lemon argued that Haley should not be arguing for restrictions based on anyone’s age because “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Don Lemon says Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime as a politician because she’s not in her 20’s, 30’s or 40’s. Holy shit. She’s only 51! Biden’s 80! This may be the dumbest thing ever said on CNN. And I love that he cited Google as his source: pic.twitter.com/l1CzTYlkjX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 16, 2023

As his co-host Poppy Harlow expressed her displeasure over the comments, he attempted defending himself, saying, “That’s not according to me…if you look it up, if you Google when is a woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s, 40s. I’m not saying I agree with that, so I think she has to be careful about saying that politicians aren’t in their prime…and they need to be in their prime when they serve because she wouldn’t be in her prime according to Google, or whatever it is.”

What was the reaction to his comments?

Soon after the show, there was a backlash from viewers. CNN chairman Chris Licht said he was “disappointed”, The New York Times reported. He said in a call with company staff, “His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization.”

Lemon later said his comments were “inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

Haley also responded to Lemon’s clarification on Twitter, saying “To be clear, I am NOT calling for competency tests for Sexist middle-aged CNN anchors; only for people who make our laws and are 75+.”

He did not appear on some shows after the broadcast but returned a week after he made the comments. Harlow also put out a tweet welcoming him back. The anchor will now receive “formal training” in the aftermath of the comment, Licht said in an email to employees, AP reported.

Biden and Trump’s ages are being seen as a disqualifying factor for many and if they choose to not contest in 2024, the election process could see a host of other young candidates joining the race. According to NPR, a recent Associated Press poll found that, despite Biden’s accomplishments and the party’s performance in the 2022 midterm elections, only roughly one-third of Democrats want him to run again.

Currently, there is no confirmation on whether Biden will seek re-election.