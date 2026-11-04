Democrats flip both Houses in midterms: What happens next in Trump’s Washington?

The US midterm elections have handed Democrats control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing President Donald Trump a significant political setback halfway through his second term.

The victory will curb his ability to push through legislation and give Democrats the power to investigate his administration, scrutinise his business interests and challenge his policies. But while the shift will make governing more difficult for Trump, it does not mean that Democrats can reverse his agenda or force him out of office.

The new Congress won’t convene till the new year — on January 3, 2027. Until then, Republicans retain control of both chambers, giving them a limited window to advance legislation and confirm presidential nominees.

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What Democrats can launch investigations into

The most immediate consequence of the Democratic victory will be a more assertive congressional oversight of the Trump administration. Control of the House allows Democrats to chair committees, set hearing agendas, demand documents and issue subpoenas to compel witnesses to testify. They can also initiate contempt proceedings against individuals who refuse to comply with lawful congressional demands, although enforcement can involve lengthy legal battles.

Democrats are preparing to examine potential conflicts of interest involving Trump and his family, the handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and spending by the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defence. Questions about whether government decisions have benefited businesses connected to the President or his associates could also come under scrutiny.

Investigations would not automatically establish wrongdoing, and the administration could resist demands for information by invoking executive privilege or other legal grounds.

Nevertheless, public hearings and documentary disclosures could keep uncomfortable questions in the news ahead of Presidential elections two years later, place officials under pressure and provide material for future legal or political action.

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A brake on Trump’s legislative agenda

With Democrats controlling the House, Republicans will no longer be able to pass legislation through that chamber on their own. Democrats can refuse to advance bills they oppose and use their control of the chamber’s agenda to bring their own proposals to the floor.

Their Senate majority will strengthen this position. The Senate confirms Cabinet officials, ambassadors and federal judges, including Supreme Court justices. Democrats could block or delay many of Trump’s nominees, making it harder for him to fill vacancies across the federal government and judiciary.

However, controlling both chambers does not guarantee that Democrats can enact their own programme. Most major legislation requires 60 votes in the 100-member Senate to overcome a filibuster, a procedural obstacle that allows a minority to delay or block a vote. Democrats would also face Trump’s presidential veto, which can be overridden only with a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

Certain tax and spending measures can pass through the budget reconciliation process with a simple Senate majority, subject to procedural restrictions. But even then, the President could veto the resulting legislation. Democrats may therefore have greater success blocking Republican proposals, forcing negotiations and publicly challenging Trump than enacting sweeping policy changes of their own.

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Could Trump be impeached for a third time (and what would that change)?

Democrats have not ruled out impeaching Trump for a third time. The House has the constitutional power to impeach a President by approving articles of impeachment with a simple majority. Impeachment is, however, the formal bringing of charges, not removal from office. The Senate must conduct a trial, and conviction requires the support of two-thirds of senators present.

Trump has already been impeached twice. In 2019, the Democratic-controlled House charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine, including pressure on its president to investigate Joe Biden. In 2021, he was impeached for incitement of insurrection following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. He remained in office after the first trial because the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him on both charges. In the second trial, 57 senators voted to convict and 43 to acquit — a majority in favour of conviction, but short of the constitutionally required two-thirds.

This time, a Democratic Senate would change the political dynamics of a trial. Republicans can no longer dismiss articles of impeachment simply by relying on their majority, and Democrats could conduct proceedings with greater control over the chamber’s agenda.

But they would still need Republican senators to cross party lines in sufficient numbers to reach the two-thirds threshold. Unless the evidence were to produce a significant bipartisan shift, conviction would remain difficult. Even if Trump were convicted, removal would follow; a separate Senate vote could also disqualify him from holding future federal office.

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What happened the last time Democrats had the House under Trump

The experience of 2018, when Democrats won the House during Trump’s first term, offers a precedent. Investigations eventually culminated in his first impeachment, but the Republican Senate acquitted him. The lesson for Democrats is that investigations can expose information and impose political costs without necessarily changing the occupant of the White House.

The new Congress will also have to decide how to use its powers without allowing opposition to Trump to consume its entire agenda. Voters concerned about prices, healthcare and the economy will expect more than investigations. Democrats will need to demonstrate that they can offer credible alternatives while holding the administration accountable.

For Trump, the result means that the final two years of his presidency will be more constrained. His administration will face tougher scrutiny, his nominees will encounter greater resistance, and his legislative priorities will be harder to advance. Yet he retains executive authority, control over the federal administration and the power to veto legislation.