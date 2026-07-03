Crypto ventures, Indian luxury real estate: How Donald Trump earned over $1 billion in 2025

Written by Shatakshi Saklani

In its annual financial disclosure report for 2025, the US Office of Government Ethics (USOGE) showed that US President Donald Trump made more than $1 billion last year from his crypto currency ventures, making digital assets one of the largest sources of his income.

The report also stated his earnings from India, a major source of which was through licensing the Trump brand to real estate developers. Here’s what to know.

Crypto gains

According to the 927-page document, Trump made roughly $635 million through royalties tied to a licence agreement with Celebration Coins: an entity believed to be linked to the Trump “meme” coins, a cryptocurrency launched by the US President just days before returning to the White House in January 2025.