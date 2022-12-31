Criminology student arrested: What do we know about the shocking Idaho killings?

(Originally reported by Rachel Sun, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Serge F. Kovaleski)

Police arrested a 28-year-old criminology student Friday and charged him with murder in the brutal killing of four University of Idaho college students who were found stabbed to death overnight in a home near their campus last month.

The man, Bryan C. Kohberger, was taken into custody at his parents’ home in Effort, Pennsylvania, where it appeared he had been staying recently, according to Michael Mancuso, an assistant district attorney in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

Kohberger was pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University, which lies about 10 miles from Moscow, Idaho, where the murders took place. He recently entered the program after graduating in June from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, with a master’s degree in criminal justice.

Kohberger was charged in Idaho with four counts of first-degree murder and was being held without bail in Pennsylvania. An extradition hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.

“These murders have shaken our community, and no arrest will ever bring back these young students,” the Moscow police chief, James Fry, said at a news conference. “However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process.”

A grisly crime

The arrest of Kohberger came nearly seven weeks after the college students were stabbed to death Nov. 13 in a crime that horrified the small Idaho college town and prompted many students to stay home and finish classes online after Thanksgiving break. Residents had grown increasingly frustrated in recent weeks as a killer remained on the loose, and one victim’s father had begun to publicly criticize investigators.

The police declined to say anything about the suspect’s possible motive, and they said that a long knife they believe was used to carry out the attacks had not been found. But the arrest of a criminology student added another unsettling element to an already macabre case.

The students who were killed — Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were attacked in at least two separate bedrooms, probably as they slept. The three women lived at the rental house where the attack occurred, while Chapin was visiting Kernodle, his girlfriend. Two more roommates apparently slept through the stabbings and did not wake up until several hours afterward.

On the night of the killings, the four Idaho students had all spent the night out with friends. Chapin and Kernodle attended a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity nearby, while Mogen and Goncalves went to a bar called the Corner Club. All four students returned to the home shortly before 2 a.m.

From 2:26 to 2:52 a.m., seven unanswered phone calls were made from Goncalves’ phone to a former boyfriend. Several calls were also placed to the same man from Mogen’s phone, the police said. The former boyfriend had not answered the phone because he was sleeping at the time, Goncalves’ older sister later said.

When the two surviving roommates woke up, they called friends to the house because they believed that one of the women who lived upstairs “had passed out.” When the friends got there, someone in the group called 911 just before noon, and the police arrived to find the victims and what the coroner later described as a bloody scene.

The police had in recent weeks been searching for the driver of a white Hyundai sedan that they said had been spotted near the victims’ home on the night of the killings. Fry said Friday that the police had found a car matching that description.

The murderer: an isolated figure studying criminology

In a post on Reddit from about seven months ago, a user who identified himself as Bryan Kohberger asked people who had spent time in prison to take a survey about crimes they had committed. The survey listed Kohberger as a student investigator working with two colleagues at DeSales, and it asked respondents to describe their “thoughts, emotions and actions from the beginning to end of the crime commission process.”

B.K. Norton, who was in the same graduate program as Kohberger, said that he continued attending classes after the killings had occurred and seemed more animated at that time than he had been earlier in the semester.

“He seemed more upbeat and willing to carry a conversation,” Norton said in an email. She said Kohberger was interested in forensic psychology.

Norton said Kohberger’s quiet, intense demeanor had made people uncomfortable, as had comments he made against LGBTQ people.

“He sort of creeped people out because he stared and didn’t talk much, but when he did it was very intelligent and he needed everyone to know he was smart,” Norton said.

At Kohberger’s apartment complex in Pullman, Washington, on Friday, several neighbors said they were left unsettled after learning that the suspect had been living so close by and regretted regularly leaving their doors unlocked in the quiet housing development on campus. The complex includes about a dozen apartment buildings, and a children’s playset sat behind the unit where Kohberger had been living.

Andrew Chua, a graduate student who lived in the same building as Kohberger, said he briefly met him in August or September. The two spoke about their degrees and where they were from, and Kohberger had appeared to be excited to continue his studies.

“He was really passionate about what he was doing,” said Chua.

Another graduate student who knew Kohberger said he was keenly interested in studying policing. But the student, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of worries about upsetting others in the department, said Kohberger had few friends at the school.

Kohberger had appeared to want to socialize, the student said, but had made offensive remarks in the past that had left him somewhat isolated.

Students at Washington State University frequently socialize with students from the University of Idaho, which is a 15-minute drive across the state line.

Reactions to the arrest

Chapin’s family welcomed the arrest in a statement Friday and also acknowledged the long process of grieving that remains ahead for them and other victims’ families.

“We are relieved this chapter is over because it provides a form of closure,” the Chapin family said. “However, it doesn’t alter the outcome or alleviate the pain.”

Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, who had at one point called the police “cowards” for not releasing more information, commended the police in an interview with Fox News on Friday and said it was the first good news he had heard in some time.

“You can’t even smile when you have this over your head,” he said. “And it feels like a little bit of weight has been relieved.”

Erin Staheli, who has lived in Moscow for about three years and delivers food for DoorDash, said she started crying out of relief when she heard news of the suspect’s arrest. She said she and her boyfriend, who also delivers food for DoorDash, had noticed an increase in orders in the weeks since the crime, which she believed was because people were afraid to go outside.

“It’s been just really scary,” Staheli said. “Everybody is freaked out.”

At the news conference Friday, Fry was asked whether the community was safe after so many weeks of fear.

“We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes, and I do believe our community is safe,” he said. “But we still do need to be vigilant, right?”