China This Week | Trump’s ‘excellent’ call with Xi, and US claims of secret Chinese nuclear test

Every week, we recap highlights of the news from China. This week, we look at a phone call that reveals much about the priorities of leaders in the US and China, and claims of nuclear explosions in China.

Written by: Rishika Singh
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 07:53 PM IST
In his Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump said subjects discussed in their “excellent” call included trade, military, the April trip “(which I very much look forward to!)”, Taiwan, the Ukraine-Russia war, and Iran.In his Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump said subjects discussed in their “excellent” call included trade, military, his April trip to China, Taiwan, the Ukraine-Russia war, and Iran.
Make us preferred source on Google

A US official claimed this week that China carried out a secret nuclear test back in June 2020. If true, it would mean that the test happened weeks after the Galwan Valley clash between soldiers of the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh.

Without directly addressing the claims, an official Chinese spokesperson said it was the United States that was “aggravating” the arms race.

The comments were also made in a week when US President Donald Trump posted on social media about a “long and thorough” phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump reiterated his plans to visit China in April, among other things, while a Chinese official statement about the call said that Xi emphasised the “Taiwan question” as the “most important issue in China-U.S. relations.”

Earlier in the week, we also detailed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to China — the first such visit in eight years. It came on the heels of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney making a similar trip to Beijing after a period of chill in China-Canada relations.

Here is a closer look at these developments:

1. Trump-Xi’s call

In his Truth Social post, Trump said subjects discussed in their “excellent” call included trade, military, the April trip “(which I very much look forward to!)”, Taiwan, the Ukraine-Russia war, and Iran.

On trade, Trump mentioned China committing to purchasing oil and additional agricultural products (specifically, soybeans) from the US. “The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way,” Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, the official readout from China noted “sound communication” between the countries over the past year. It made special mention of Taiwan as China’s territory. “China must safeguard its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will never allow Taiwan to be separated. The U.S. must handle the issue of arms sales to Taiwan with prudence,” it said. Further, it reported Trump as saying that he understood “how China feels about the Taiwan question.”

Story continues below this ad

UPSHOT: Trump and Xi have spoken multiple times over the last year, especially on trade. In line with the wider policy under Trump, the US has sought a market for its agricultural products and US energy (similar to what it has asked of India).

Last edition of China This Week | Top military leader under investigation, China-Canada bonhomie, and population data

Notably, China reiterated Taiwan’s importance in this call. While this is something that China often does in formal conversations with countries, Taiwan was not mentioned in the statement from the two leaders’ meeting in Busan last year, which was the first after the tariffs saga began.

It points to the difference in the countries’ order of priorities. For China, since the inception of its diplomatic ties with the US in 1979, Taiwan has been a central issue. Under Xi, its claims have only been advocated for more strongly. Trump, however, has claimed that a Taiwan invasion was unlikely to happen while he was in office.

Taiwan also finds a mention soon after the US agreed to sell weapons worth a record $11.1 billion to Taiwan late last year, prompting China to undertake a large military drill around the island.

2. China’s secret nuclear tests

Story continues below this ad

Reuters reported a US official making claims about China’s tests at an arms control conference, despite the country’s past statements of a moratorium on nuclear tests. Officially, it last conducted nuclear tests in July 1996.

“I can reveal that the U.S. government is aware that China has conducted nuclear explosive tests, including preparing for tests with designated yields in the hundreds of tons,” US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said in Geneva.

Adding that the test was conducted on June 22, 2020, he said the Chinese military “sought to conceal testing by obfuscating the nuclear explosions because it recognised these tests violate test ban commitments. China has used ‘decoupling’, a method to decrease the effectiveness of seismic monitoring, to hide their activities from the world.”

According to The Washington Post, he also claimed that Russia was assisting China “in developing the weapons-grade fissile material needed to fuel its nuclear arsenal.”

Story continues below this ad

Shen Jian, China’s ambassador on disarmament, was quoted by Reuters as saying that “China notes that the U.S. continues in its statement to hype up the so-called China nuclear threat. China firmly opposes such false narratives.” He said, “It (the U.S.) is the culprit for the aggravation of the arms race.”

UPSHOT: The comments came in the same week that the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) post-Cold War agreement signed between the US and Russia expired. Officials from both countries have spoken about the need for new limitations on the world’s most dangerous weapons, but the US has flagged the need to include China going forward.

China has a much smaller arsenal than the US and Russia. For the US, however, its exclusion still matters.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said, “China’s rapid and opaque expansion of its nuclear arsenal since New START entered into force has rendered past models of arms control, based upon bilateral agreements between the United States and Russia, obsolete. Since 2020, China has increased its nuclear weapons stockpile from the low 200s to more than 600 and is on pace to have more than 1,000 warheads by 2030. An arms control arrangement that does not account for China’s build-up, which Russia is supporting, will undoubtedly leave the United States and our allies less safe.”

Rishika Singh
Rishika Singh
twitter

Rishika Singh is a deputy copyeditor at the Explained Desk of The Indian Express. She enjoys writing on issues related to international relations, and in particular, likes to follow analyses of news from China. Additionally, she writes on developments related to politics and culture in India.   ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
Indian students can again hope to study in Canada. But living there will be a distant dream
Canada visa
Why did the proposed alliance between Kerala’s Nair and Ezhava outfits fail?
NSS SNDP
Trump order announces rollback of 25% additional tariffs: What it says India has 'committed to'
Trump
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Before the press conference ended, Gogoi issued a response, calling Sarma’s move “worse than a C-grade cinema” and dismissing the allegations as “mindless and bogus points offered by the so-called politically shrewd Chief Minister”.
Himanta escalates ‘Pak links’ claim against Gaurav Gogoi, Congress leader calls it worse than C-grade cinema
The police suspect that I-T proceedings alone were not the reason behind C J Roy's death (Photo: Confident Group website).
9-page red-ink note, psychiatry visit: Bengaluru real estate tycoon's suicide mystery deepens
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Alaya aces handstands
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
EXPRESS OPINION
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
A chief minister without a House seat: How SC settled the law
(Left to right) In January 1968, Satish Prasad Singh stayed CM of Bihar for five days before making way for B P Mandal. (Express Archive)
Leher Kala writes: The perils of a family fallout
The perils of a family fallout
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement