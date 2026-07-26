China This Week | Poll shows favourable view of China over US, new GDP data, and Rubio-Wang meeting

Every week, we recap highlights of the news from China. This week’s edition focuses on a survey of over 30 countries that reveals changing attitudes towards China and the US, and what new GDP data says about China’s economy.

Written by: Rishika Singh
6 min readNew DelhiJul 26, 2026 06:37 PM IST
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, takes part in a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, on the sidelines of an ASEAN event in Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22.Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, takes part in a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, on the sidelines of an ASEAN event in Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
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Rishika Singh
Rishika Singh
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Rishika Singh is a deputy copyeditor at the Explained Desk of The Indian Express. She enjoys writing on issues related to international relations, and in particular, likes to track and analyse news from China. Additionally, she writes on developments related to politics and culture. She can be reached out at rishika.singh@expressindia.com.   ... Read More

 

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