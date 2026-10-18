China This Week | FM Sitharaman to Europe, growing focus on Chinese trade surplus

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AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

China This Week regularly recaps news from and around China. This edition looks at the issues in China's trade, now being flagged by major countries, and a new bridge to North Korea.

Written by: Rishika Singh
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 06:58 PM IST
An industrial facility in China. (Wikimedia Commons)An industrial facility in China. (Wikimedia Commons)
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Rishika Singh
Rishika Singh
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Rishika Singh is a deputy copyeditor at the Explained Desk of The Indian Express. She enjoys writing on issues related to international relations, and in particular, likes to track and analyse news from China. Additionally, she writes on developments related to politics and culture. She can be reached out at rishika.singh@expressindia.com.   ... Read More

 

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