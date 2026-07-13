China This Week | What 3 new developments in China’s military and space sectors reveal

Every week, we recap highlights of the news from China. This week’s edition focuses on the latest set of elevations in the Chinese military’s top leadership and two noteworthy technical tests.

Written by: Rishika Singh
7 min readNew DelhiJul 13, 2026 06:00 AM IST
China conducted the test launch of a strategic missile by a submarine earlier this month.China conducted the test launch of a strategic missile by a submarine earlier this month. (x.com/MND_China)
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Rishika Singh
Rishika Singh
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Rishika Singh is a deputy copyeditor at the Explained Desk of The Indian Express. She enjoys writing on issues related to international relations, and in particular, likes to track and analyse news from China. Additionally, she writes on developments related to politics and culture. She can be reached out at rishika.singh@expressindia.com.   ... Read More

 

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