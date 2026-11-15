China This Week | Spotlight on Chinese spying in Jensen Huang saga, and a Xi-Trump-Putin meeting

Events surrounding Jensen Huang’s spectacular fall from grace, as one of the most influential figures in the world of technology and artificial intelligence (AI), have reverberated globally across domains. As the CEO and co-founder of American chipmaker Nvidia, allegations of multiple extramarital affairs (including with his employees) will impact a company whose public image has become synonymous with the man himself.

China is a big part of this story, with the first set of allegations concerning a woman named Alice Huang, suspected to have been employed by the country’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) for espionage.

The Chinese government, as expected, has described the espionage claims as “groundless” and a “spear” against the country. But two aspects of this story merit a deeper look: the important roles Nvidia and Huang played in the US-China tech race, and China’s State apparatus for espionage activities.

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China will also play host to nations this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. But a first-ever Xi Jinping-Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin meeting on its sidelines has understandably gathered more headlines.

Here is a closer look at these developments:

1. Jensen Huang episode, China’s MSS

Alice Huang, according to US media reports, was a senior executive at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed, a company involved in setting up AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia. Even before the latest revelations, the US government was investigating Megaspeed for allegedly diverting advanced AI chips to China. On Sunday (November 15), Megaspeed stated that she left the organisation in August 2025.

UPSHOT: The allegations come at a time when export controls have assumed greater significance as a policy for China and the US, in a bid to throttle the development of AI tech in the other nation as part of the larger geopolitical rivalry.

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Under Jensen Huang, Nvidia, as the world’s leading chipmaker, has long argued against this policy. For the company, there was a clear financial incentive to keep selling chips to China. But the former CEO also made the case that it would force China to become dependent on American tech and prevent Chinese technological innovation, which met the US government’s strategic goals. That position could now become more suspect. It is also noteworthy that the policy uncertainty around chips contributed to China seeking to reduce its dependency on Nvidia chips.

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With this background, it is easy to see why a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said this week that “The US should stop fabricating so-called espionage narratives to find excuses for imposing a technological blockade.”

The other issue of interest is the world of Chinese State-backed spying. In his book Chinese Spies, author Roger Faligot writes that the oldest of the Chinese secret services, the Central Committee Special Branch, was set up in Shanghai in 1927 under future premier Zhou Enlai. China is among the few modern states to have such a long, recorded history of agencies set up for intelligence gathering.

The key agencies involved in this work today include the Ministry of State Security, or the Guoanbu, the United Front Work Department (UFWD), which is involved in engaging with other countries, and the Intelligence Bureau of the Central Military Commission.

Details of their operations are difficult to corroborate, but espionage as a whole — ranging from spies to cyber operations — matters for Chinese industries, too. As a report in The Wall Street Journal put it, “For years the Chinese state has been accused by Western countries of using covert operations to bolster strategic industries. This includes purloining cutting-edge U.S. fighter F-35 jet designs, special foam used to make submarines buoyant and even genetically modified corn seed from Iowa. The holy grail is now chips and AI.”

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The agencies have occasionally made global headlines. In 2024, Andrew Windsor of the UK’s royal family, who has since been stripped of the title of “prince”, was believed to have come into contact with a businessman having links to the UFWD. The man in question denied allegations of spying, saying it was difficult not to engage with the agency as part of doing business with China.

Faligot wrote in his book that “…As far back as the 1940s, Zhou Enlai and his colleagues had set out to influence foreign parties and governments and obtain the support of public figures to help build a ‘new China’”. The UFWD thus became “a major apparatus for influencing international opinion towards Chinese communism”.

2. Xi-Putin-Trump meeting

The meeting, confirmed by the White House, will be the first of its kind to feature the three leaders. Areas ranging from AI regulation to the wars in Ukraine and Iran are being reported as up for discussion, but there are few expectations of a breakthrough or deal, given their different priorities going in.

UPSHOT: The one area confirmed to be a priority for the Trump administration is the issue of nuclear proliferation. The three nations are believed to have the world’s largest nuclear arsenals. While the US and Russia have previously signed agreements to manage them during the Cold War, the US has flagged the need for new frameworks as earlier deals have come to expire.

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The China-Russia relationship has found various grounds for cooperation and common interest in recent years, based on the sale of oil and support during a war that continues to drag on in Ukraine after almost five years. But here, too, areas of competition exist. And while leaders of the US and China have met twice this year already for State visits, those meetings were also largely regarded as attempts at periodic stabilisation, rather than offering more concrete outcomes or mechanisms for fixing core issues plaguing ties — from tech competition to trade.

In the absence of such institutions or deals, the uncertainty in geopolitics that has defined much of the last few years, in no small part due to the three countries in question, continues to prevail.