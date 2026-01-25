As China purges top military general Zhang Youxia, little clarity and numerous theories on offer

For months now, reports of the Chinese state purging some of its senior military officials from service have frequently made headlines. But even in this context, news that the only remaining Vice Chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) — the apex military decision-making organ — is being investigated for “suspected serious violations of discipline and law” marks an unprecedented development.

Zhang Youxia, 75, is a veteran leader, having joined the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the military arm of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), in 1968. He was not only professionally associated with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but is also known to share personal ties with him, and their fathers knew each other. So far, there is no consensus on what exactly led to Zhang’s removal, given the notoriously opaque state functioning.

Officially, past purges have been justified in the name of cracking down on corruption. Past incidents also indicate that reprieve is unlikely after an investigation begins, and Zhang will be removed from his post. This effectively means that the seven-member CMC now has only two people: Xi Jinping himself, as the CMC Chairman, and Zhang Shengmin, the other CMC Vice Chairman. He was appointed to the post just three months ago, when his predecessor, He Weidong, was also purged.

Chinese state media outlets published stories on the investigation on Saturday (January 24), and since then, China-watchers and PLA analysts have tried to interpret their language to understand what is happening, and how that might bode for the Chinese military.

Why the current investigation is noteworthy

First, there is the seniority of the people involved. Zhang Youxia holds the seniormost army rank, that of general. He was also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party Central Committee, which is among the top political bodies in China. Apart from Zhang, the investigation will also include Liu Zhenli, 61, the chief of the CMC’s Joint Staff Department.

A South China Morning Post report added that both Zhang and Liu are “decorated war heroes” and were part of the PLA campaigns against Vietnam in the late 1970s.

An editorial in the official newspaper PLA Daily framed the decision as the Communist Party’s commitment to weeding out corruption, which has been a concern for years. This is also something that Xi vowed to eradicate when he came to power in 2012, stating that the targets would range from the top leaders to the lowest-ranking officials (what he called “tigers and flies”).

Since 2023, the list of key civilian and military figures purged has rapidly accumulated top names, including former Defence Minister Li Shangfu, former Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang, and PLA Rocket Force generals. The editorial said the latest move showed a“clear attitude of zero tolerance, no forbidden zones, and full coverage in punishing corruption,” adding that “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

On the two men, it said they “seriously betrayed the trust and expectations of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, severely trampled on and undermined the Chairman of the Central Military Commission’s responsibility system (referring to Xi Jinping), seriously fostered political and corruption problems that undermined the Party’s absolute leadership over the military…”

The language used in this portion is the second reason why the investigation has raised eyebrows. Apart from the usual terminology of indiscipline, which indicates corruption, there is a perception that Zhang may have done something that Xi deemed as a threat to his authority. Bill Bishop, a US-based journalist and longtime China-watcher, wrote in his newsletter ‘Sinocism’ that the text “makes it sound like Xi saw them as undermining him in the military, at least.”

Further, the editorial stated that such decisions will “rectify the roots and clarify the origins from a political perspective, eliminate toxins and malpractices from an ideological perspective, and remove rot to promote healing from an organizational perspective.”

The third reason concerns the CMC itself. Lyle Morris, a Senior Fellow for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Asia Policy Center for China Analysis, recently posted the new structure of the body on X. The CMC is currently at its lowest strength, thanks to the purges.

This is the CMC right now.

The CMC is tasked with overseeing key aspects of the military, including weapons procurement and combat preparedness. Naturally, the removals have sparked concerns about the health of the military. Additionally, the Defence Minister has previously been a part of the CMC. However, after the previous minister, Li Shangfu, was dismissed from the party in June 2024 (also for corruption charges), his successor, Dong Jun, has not been made a CMC member.

As the SCMP put it, the investigation “marks an unprecedented near-total wipeout of the CMC formed after the 20th party congress in late 2022.”

From factions to Taiwan, the many theories

Several analysts have noted that at this stage, most of the theories surrounding the episode are just that, but they are based on an understanding of the systems at play.

The SCMP reported a source as saying that Zhang was accused of “failing to rein in his close associates, family members and relatives. He was also blamed for not flagging problems to the party leadership at the first instance.” He was detained formally, and as many others purged before him, he may not be spotted in the public eye for a while, or at all.

Anushka Saxena, a researcher focusing on the PLA at the Bengaluru-based think tank Takshashila Institution, earlier told The Indian Express that corruption was indeed a serious issue and that Xi had removed even his loyalists due to such charges. The logic goes that for China to project itself as a major global power, inefficiencies in war planning are not affordable, particularly concerning Taiwan, which China has increasingly laid claims to, saying they will be “unified” in the future.

She also pointed to region-based cliques or factions within the PLA as a potential underlying reason for the purges. Rival factions may seek to expose each other’s past wrongdoings to build pressure for their removal. For instance, there is a grouping of leaders who served in Fujian, the coastal province geographically closest to Taiwan.

Now-purged CMC Vice Chairman He Weidong served in Fujian as well, and notably, he had experience with potential war plans. Inefficiencies in Taiwan-related planning, such as skimming from the defence budget or rigging the weapons acquisition and management process, could have also prompted his removal, Saxena had said.

Zhang Youxia and Zhang Shengmin (who replaced He Weidong) are both seen as part of the “Shaanxi gang”, having worked in the northwestern province (as has Xi Jinping). Until recent events, this clique was seen as being dominant within the CMC. Perhaps, the removal was aimed at checking their influence. Dennis Wilder of Georgetown University in Washington, a former China analyst at the CIA, told The Economist that winning the factional war gave Zhang unprecedented authority, “But it also made him a potential threat to Mr Xi.”

What it says about Xi

Do all of these changes point to Xi’s waning authority, or a potential change in leadership? Not necessarily. In fact, one argument is that Xi purging those close to him could bolster his image as a leader devoted to the cause of fighting corruption. It could point to a man who is capable of making major political changes without facing a challenger.

But the changes may not herald fresh changes and a new-and-improved PLA, just yet. Questions could be raised internally about Xi’s picks, about no one being safe, and could ultimately impact the forces’ morale. Saxena, writing in her newsletter ‘Eye on China’, wrote that “Of as many as 81 generals promoted by Xi since the 20th Party Congress in October 2022, at least 14 have become flies to be swatted, while at least 23 have been Schrodinger’s generals – they have effectively disappeared with or without notice of investigation.”

She added, “As vice chairmen go away, war planning becomes tougher, and the show of face vis-à-vis actors in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and even the Himalayas becomes tougher.”