As China purges top military general Zhang Youxia, little clarity and numerous theories on offer

From Zhang’s influence posing a threat to Xi Jinping, to inefficiencies in Taiwan-related planning, an entire range of theories has been offered for the removal. Here is what makes the event unprecedented, and what might be behind it.

google-preferred-btn
Zhang Youxia of China.Zhang Youxia, 75, is a veteran leader, having joined the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the military arm of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), in 1968. (Chinese Defence Ministry website)

For months now, reports of the Chinese state purging some of its senior military officials from service have frequently made headlines. But even in this context, news that the only remaining Vice Chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) — the apex military decision-making organ — is being investigated for “suspected serious violations of discipline and law” marks an unprecedented development.

Zhang Youxia, 75, is a veteran leader, having joined the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the military arm of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), in 1968. He was not only professionally associated with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but is also known to share personal ties with him, and their fathers knew each other. So far, there is no consensus on what exactly led to Zhang’s removal, given the notoriously opaque state functioning.

Officially, past purges have been justified in the name of cracking down on corruption. Past incidents also indicate that reprieve is unlikely after an investigation begins, and Zhang will be removed from his post. This effectively means that the seven-member CMC now has only two people: Xi Jinping himself, as the CMC Chairman, and Zhang Shengmin, the other CMC Vice Chairman. He was appointed to the post just three months ago, when his predecessor, He Weidong, was also purged.

Chinese state media outlets published stories on the investigation on Saturday (January 24), and since then, China-watchers and PLA analysts have tried to interpret their language to understand what is happening, and how that might bode for the Chinese military.

Why the current investigation is noteworthy

First, there is the seniority of the people involved. Zhang Youxia holds the seniormost army rank, that of general. He was also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party Central Committee, which is among the top political bodies in China. Apart from Zhang, the investigation will also include Liu Zhenli, 61, the chief of the CMC’s Joint Staff Department.

A South China Morning Post report added that both Zhang and Liu are “decorated war heroes” and were part of the PLA campaigns against Vietnam in the late 1970s.

An editorial in the official newspaper PLA Daily framed the decision as the Communist Party’s commitment to weeding out corruption, which has been a concern for years. This is also something that Xi vowed to eradicate when he came to power in 2012, stating that the targets would range from the top leaders to the lowest-ranking officials (what he called “tigers and flies”).

Story continues below this ad

Since 2023, the list of key civilian and military figures purged has rapidly accumulated top names, including former Defence Minister Li Shangfu, former Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang, and PLA Rocket Force generals. The editorial said the latest move showed a“clear attitude of zero tolerance, no forbidden zones, and full coverage in punishing corruption,” adding that “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

On the two men, it said they “seriously betrayed the trust and expectations of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, severely trampled on and undermined the Chairman of the Central Military Commission’s responsibility system (referring to Xi Jinping), seriously fostered political and corruption problems that undermined the Party’s absolute leadership over the military…”

The language used in this portion is the second reason why the investigation has raised eyebrows. Apart from the usual terminology of indiscipline, which indicates corruption, there is a perception that Zhang may have done something that Xi deemed as a threat to his authority. Bill Bishop, a US-based journalist and longtime China-watcher, wrote in his newsletter ‘Sinocism’ that the text “makes it sound like Xi saw them as undermining him in the military, at least.”

Further, the editorial stated that such decisions will “rectify the roots and clarify the origins from a political perspective, eliminate toxins and malpractices from an ideological perspective, and remove rot to promote healing from an organizational perspective.”

Story continues below this ad

The third reason concerns the CMC itself. Lyle Morris, a Senior Fellow for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Asia Policy Center for China Analysis, recently posted the new structure of the body on X. The CMC is currently at its lowest strength, thanks to the purges.

The CMC is tasked with overseeing key aspects of the military, including weapons procurement and combat preparedness. Naturally, the removals have sparked concerns about the health of the military. Additionally, the Defence Minister has previously been a part of the CMC. However, after the previous minister, Li Shangfu, was dismissed from the party in June 2024 (also for corruption charges), his successor, Dong Jun, has not been made a CMC member.

As the SCMP put it, the investigation “marks an unprecedented near-total wipeout of the CMC formed after the 20th party congress in late 2022.”

From factions to Taiwan, the many theories

Several analysts have noted that at this stage, most of the theories surrounding the episode are just that, but they are based on an understanding of the systems at play.

The SCMP reported a source as saying that Zhang was accused of “failing to rein in his close associates, family members and relatives. He was also blamed for not flagging problems to the party leadership at the first instance.” He was detained formally, and as many others purged before him, he may not be spotted in the public eye for a while, or at all.

Story continues below this ad

Anushka Saxena, a researcher focusing on the PLA at the Bengaluru-based think tank Takshashila Institution, earlier told The Indian Express that corruption was indeed a serious issue and that Xi had removed even his loyalists due to such charges. The logic goes that for China to project itself as a major global power, inefficiencies in war planning are not affordable, particularly concerning Taiwan, which China has increasingly laid claims to, saying they will be “unified” in the future.

She also pointed to region-based cliques or factions within the PLA as a potential underlying reason for the purges. Rival factions may seek to expose each other’s past wrongdoings to build pressure for their removal. For instance, there is a grouping of leaders who served in Fujian, the coastal province geographically closest to Taiwan.

Now-purged CMC Vice Chairman He Weidong served in Fujian as well, and notably, he had experience with potential war plans. Inefficiencies in Taiwan-related planning, such as skimming from the defence budget or rigging the weapons acquisition and management process, could have also prompted his removal, Saxena had said.

Zhang Youxia and Zhang Shengmin (who replaced He Weidong) are both seen as part of the “Shaanxi gang”, having worked in the northwestern province (as has Xi Jinping). Until recent events, this clique was seen as being dominant within the CMC. Perhaps, the removal was aimed at checking their influence. Dennis Wilder of Georgetown University in Washington, a former China analyst at the CIA, told The Economist that winning the factional war gave Zhang unprecedented authority, “But it also made him a potential threat to Mr Xi.”

What it says about Xi

Story continues below this ad

Do all of these changes point to Xi’s waning authority, or a potential change in leadership? Not necessarily. In fact, one argument is that Xi purging those close to him could bolster his image as a leader devoted to the cause of fighting corruption. It could point to a man who is capable of making major political changes without facing a challenger.

But the changes may not herald fresh changes and a new-and-improved PLA, just yet. Questions could be raised internally about Xi’s picks, about no one being safe, and could ultimately impact the forces’ morale. Saxena, writing in her newsletter ‘Eye on China’, wrote that “Of as many as 81 generals promoted by Xi since the 20th Party Congress in October 2022, at least 14 have become flies to be swatted, while at least 23 have been Schrodinger’s generals – they have effectively disappeared with or without notice of investigation.”

She added, “As vice chairmen go away, war planning becomes tougher, and the show of face vis-à-vis actors in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and even the Himalayas becomes tougher.”

Rishika Singh
Rishika Singh
twitter

Rishika Singh is a deputy copyeditor at the Explained Desk of The Indian Express. She enjoys writing on issues related to international relations, and in particular, likes to follow analyses of news from China. Additionally, she writes on developments related to politics and culture in India.   ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
Coming this year: Houselisting Census, and the questions you will be asked on Internet use, cooking fuel
Houselisting Census, Census of India, 2026 census, census, Houselisting Phase, population count, population enumeration, Indian express news, current affairs
Tree-hugger, extreme-dieter, reiki believer: The science and superstitions behind Djokovic’s ageless run
Novak Djokovic
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day
Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message
Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Padma Bhushan Vijay Amritraj: OG tennis legend who smashed snake-charmer cliche, won the world
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra to get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Mammootty
National Award winner Vikrant Massey's journey started with immense hardships and financial constraints, the actor recalls how he worked as a barista and a dance instructor at 16 to pay for his studies.
Vikrant Massey recalls working 16-hour days, balancing two jobs at 16: 'I survived on Parle-G and water'
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in 3rd T20I.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Padma Bhushan Vijay Amritraj: The OG tennis legend who smashed the snake-charmer cliche and won the world
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
gahat paratha
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in 3rd T20I.
Padma Bhushan Vijay Amritraj: The OG tennis legend who smashed the snake-charmer cliche and won the world
Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad, but no guarantee of participation yet, says Aaqib Javed
Former captain Babar Azam has been included in the squad despite coming into it after a dismal campaign in his debut season in the Big Bash League. (AP Photo)
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
8-km traffic jams, people stuck in cars overnight as Manali sees tourist surge amid record snowfall. Watch
Roads leading into Manali were among the worst affected
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
EXPRESS OPINION
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
davos meeting 2026
Heed favourite economist’s advice
Columbia University professor and noted economist Arvind Panagariya
2-minute silence on January 30: How the tradition began
nehru
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement