Ceuta Marks a New Age of Migration: a fresh frontier for hybrid geopolitical threats

The migrant crisis that periodically unfolds at Ceuta– Spain’s tiny enclave on the North African coast– is well beyond the simple narrative of desperate people searching for greener pastures.

It amply illustrates, in fact, how the migrations have become intertwined with geopolitics, national security and strategic competition. The Ceuta episode is a case in point which reveals that in the 21st century, borders are contested not only by armies but also by the movement of people– influenced by state policies more often than not.

Ceuta is more than a border town. It defines the changing nature of the migration phenomenon, and characterises global power politics, coercive diplomacy and even elements of hybrid warfare.

Tiny Enclave, Major Importance

Ceuta (18.5 square km, around 85, 000 people) and Melilla (12.3 square km, with roughly 87,000 people) constitute Europe’s only land frontier with Africa and share a border with Morocco.

Located strategically at the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea, the exclave has emerged as a gateway for migrants seeking access to the European Union (EU). It has been the site of repeated attempts by migrants that hope to scale border fences or cross the seas in delicate boats.

In May 2021, the crisis acquired an entirely different proportion when over 10,000 migrants– a vast number of which were minors– entered Ceuta within a matter of two days. Recently, around 60,000 people stormed into Ceuta from Morocco and overwhelmed the local administration. It took a couple of days for Spain to bring the situation under control with the help of the Army.

The sudden flux of migrants has unmistakable political overtones. Spain’s decision to allow Brahim Ghali-the leader of the Polisario Front– entry on medical grounds was perceived by Morocco as undermining its claim over the Western Sahara.

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Consequently, Rabat relaxed border control mechanisms which enabled thousands of migrants to cross into Ceuta.

This set a new precedence of using migration as a diplomatic lever and an instrument of state craft.

Europe’s Border Dilemma

The Ceuta episode unfolded amidst wider migration challenges confronting Europe.

The cumulative impact of the ongoing war in West Asia and conflicts in Africa which are marked by political instability, climate driven displacements, demographic pressures and widening economic disparities have led to an unprecedented flow of migrants towards Europe.

Criminal networks have professionalised the human trafficking trade and immigrants are often used as a bargaining chip by the countries providing transit when negotiating with the EU.

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The European governments are fully cognizant that uncontrolled migration can create vulnerabilities well beyond the scope of refugee management. It can also lead to serious security issues since migrants can be exploited as a means to wage grey zone-hybrid warfare which causes internal turbulence and overpowers the prevailing system. In fact, migrants compound a nation’s domestic vulnerabilities which can have cascading effects.

Europe remains divided over a collective response, despite the gravity of the situation.

On one hand, countries such as Germany and Spain advocate a humanitarian approach, burden sharing, migration pathways and strengthening border management. On the other side, several East European countries including Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic strongly advocate firm border control, tougher asylum procedures and the rapid deportation of irregular migrants.

Even Italy has adopted a more stringent approach as it is faced with a continuous influx of migrants.

Due to conflicting perspectives, the migration dilemma remains unresolved which repeatedly delays the formulation of coherent European migration policy. Although the EU has introduced new migration reforms, domestic political compulsions continue to shape individual state responses. Liberal democracies seek to uphold humanitarian values while simultaneously protecting national sovereignty and internal security.

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This has proved to be a difficult proposition. Ironically, the result is a fragmented strategy at a time when a coordinated approach is the need of the hour.



Implications Beyond Europe

As per international agencies, millions of people face the risk of displacement in the coming decades due to raging conflicts, environmental degradation and economic reasons. The implications extend beyond Europe as many regions face similar challenges– especially where migrations intersect fragile borders and are coupled with ethnic sensitivities and geopolitical rivalries.

For India, while the context is different, illegal cross border migrations from Bangladesh and refugee movements from Myanmar have periodically created political, demographic and security concerns, particularly in its North East Region. India’s response has focussed on border fencing, technological surveillance, biometric identification and bilateral cooperation. However, the results have been nominal due to internal and external complexities.

The need for a balanced approach

The Ceuta crisis underscores the need to adopt a balanced approach as the choice between humanity and security cannot be a binary option. An international humanitarian approach and safeguarding national security and territorial integrity must go hand in hand moving forward.

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The long- term solution lies in a comprehensive strategy that combines secure international borders, harmonious asylum procedures, legal migration pathways, robust intelligence systems, the disruption of trafficking networks and sustained development of partnerships with countries of origin and transit.

More importantly, the migration policy must distinguish clearly between refugees deserving international protection and irregular migration manipulated for criminal purposes.

Ceuta symbolises larger transformation dynamics in world affairs as it is not just a challenge for Spain or Europe. It marks a strategic tipping point in the migration phenomenon. In a globalised, interconnected world, the movement of people can redefine diplomacy, reshape domestic politics and influence strategic competition as significantly as military interventions.

Future border security will not only rely on fencing and high-tech surveillance but border management that shall entail the development of border areas, heightened diplomacy, international cooperation and resilient governance. There is an urgent need to address the root cause of irregular migration through sustained international engagements and meaningful partnerships.