Why Canada’s new temporary study policy matters for foreign workers

Canada has introduced a temporary public policy allowing eligible foreign workers already in the country to study without obtaining a separate study permit, provided the course or programme lasts six months or less.
The policy came into effect on September 4 and is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2027, although Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a Canadian government department, can revoke it earlier.
It is not a new student visa, a new work-permit category or, by itself, a new route to a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) or permanent residence (PR). So, why does it still matter to foreign workers? We explain.
What exactly is new in the IRCC policy, and who will benefit from it?
Under the temporary measure, an eligible foreign worker can undertake a qualifying programme of up to six months without leaving their job or obtaining a separate study permit.
The measure is aimed at helping temporary workers upgrade their skills. IRCC says the policy is intended to give workers greater flexibility to upgrade their skills, obtain new credentials or professional licences, and move into higher-skilled occupations. It also supports labour-market needs, including shortages in sectors such as healthcare.
The key requirement is that the person must hold a valid work permit, while the programme must last six months or less. The measure applies to foreign workers already in Canada and is not limited to a specific occupation or type of work permit.
Workers in Quebec are also covered and, from September 4, do not need a study permit or a Quebec Acceptance Certificate (CAQ) for eligible studies. Those with an expired work permit are not eligible under the measure.
Why would the policy matter to a worker?
A worker may already have Canadian work experience but lack a particular qualification, credential or licence needed for a better position. A short programme could help bridge that gap and help workers move into higher-skilled jobs.
The measure also aligns with Canada’s broader objective of addressing labour shortages by making it easier for workers already in the country to acquire skills needed in the labour market.
There are also practical considerations. If studying requires a change in working hours or arrangements, the worker must reach an agreement with the employer. IRCC, for example, notes that a worker may need to reduce their working hours to attend a course.
Can it directly lead to permanent residency in Canada?
No. A six-month programme leads to neither PGWP nor PR automatically. The government has linked the measure to strengthening pathways for workers whose skills and economic contributions are valuable to Canada. But completing a short course does not automatically make someone eligible for Express Entry, the Canadian Experience Class, a Provincial Nominee Program or any other PR stream.
The potential connection to PR is indirect: additional training could help a worker qualify for a higher-skilled occupation, improve employment prospects or strengthen their profile for an existing immigration pathway.