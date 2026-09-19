Why Canada’s new temporary study policy matters for foreign workers

The Canadian policy came into effect on September 4 and is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2027. (Unsplash)

Canada has introduced a temporary public policy allowing eligible foreign workers already in the country to study without obtaining a separate study permit, provided the course or programme lasts six months or less.

The policy came into effect on September 4 and is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2027, although Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a Canadian government department, can revoke it earlier.

It is not a new student visa, a new work-permit category or, by itself, a new route to a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) or permanent residence (PR). So, why does it still matter to foreign workers? We explain.