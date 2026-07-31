From London to local: How Andy Burnham’s ‘Manchesterism’ could transfer power away from Westminster’s corridors

Before he formally assumed the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom last week, Andy Burnham had in a June 29 speech referred to the concept of “Manchesterism” as an important guiding needle in terms of political philosophy.

This was a reiteration of what he said earlier in February and March this year, detailing the concept as business-friendly socialism and a model of regional devolution that leads to growth.

So, what does Manchesterism entail? We explain.

Tragic roots

Conceived in the 19th century, Manchesterism was a school of thought which championed free trade and argued that wealth is best created by individuals as far removed from state interference as possible.