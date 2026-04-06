Why Bahrain’s UNSC move against Iran is unprecedented and significant amidst ongoing war

Early into the ongoing war, Bahrain, the smallest member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), took the unprecedented step of leading a diplomatic charge against Iran at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). This charge comes amidst attempts by other Gulf states to persuade the Islamic Republic against attacking the “US targets” on their territories.

Bahrain remains resolute in its efforts to construct a robust case against Iran, despite the postponement of the resolution scheduled for April 4. As Bahrain assumes the rotating presidency of the Security Council for April 2026, its leadership marks a strategic shift in how the GCC engages with its neighbour across the water.

The timing of this resolution is significant, even as the Strait of Hormuz, an irreplaceable route for global fuel and energy supplies, functions only according to the orders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The ongoing blockade has been described as the world’s largest energy disruption since the 1970s.

What to know about Resolution 2817

Bahrain submitted the draft resolution to the UNSC on February 28, which was formally adopted as Resolution 2817 (2026) on March 11. This was presented on behalf of the entire GCC (which also includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman) and Jordan. The resolution saw a massive wave of international support and was co-sponsored by 136 countries, as stated by Bahrain’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Jamal Fares Alrowaiei.

The US, UK and France have strongly backed the resolution, while China and Russia abstained, signalling a fractured international consensus on how to handle Tehran’s military response to the strikes by the US and Israel.

Also in Explained | Rejecting military intervention, how UK, Europe are leading diplomatic effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Bahrain’s decision to take Iran to the UN is a sophisticated exercise in “middle-power diplomacy.” Given Russia and China’s support, Iran stands to escape possible action at the UNSC, which may explain why the council postponed a strong resolution originally scheduled for April 4.

Diplomatic guardian of the Gulf

Resolutions such as these are typically led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have historically been the primary engines of GCC foreign policy. However, the two nations have borne the brunt of Iranian strikes, with the UAE alone intercepting hundreds of drones. The leading Arab monarchies are thus exercising restraint to avoid a total regional war that could end up destroying economic hubs in the region.

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Against this backdrop, Bahrain’s emergence as the diplomatic vanguard amidst the ongoing conflict is the result of a calculated division of labour within the GCC. By letting Bahrain lead, the GCC is trying to put up a unified front, emphasising international law and maritime security rather than a purely bilateral feud. Furthermore, Bahrain, directly impacted by Iran’s strikes, seeks the “right to self-defense” under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

As a monarchy, all the major decisions related to Bahrain’s security and international affairs are typically made by the ruling family with the help of its advisors. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa is the ultimate authority on foreign policy and national security, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, oversees the operational execution of the country’s UN strategy. The draft resolution to the UNSC was tabled by al-Zayani.

While the military outcome of the 2026 Iran war remains uncertain, Manama has successfully positioned itself as the diplomatic guardian of the Gulf, urging the international community to confront the reality that a closed Strait of Hormuz is a blatant defiance that the world cannot afford to ignore.

Tehran and Manama at odds

Relations between Bahrain and Iran have been fraught for decades, chiefly due to Manama’s concern over the possibility of Iranian interference in its domestic affairs. With a majority Shia population, ruled by a Sunni Al Khalifa family, the kingdom is constantly under the influence of Riyadh and Tehran. After attempts at normalising ties in 2023 and a brief détente in 2024, this bilateral relationship has completely collapsed during the ongoing war.

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Tehran has historically viewed Bahrain as a natural sphere of influence, while Bahrain has accused Iran of sponsoring militant cells within its borders. The 2026 attacks on Bahraini infrastructure have solidified Manama’s view that Iran’s “aggressive intentions” are not only ideological but also an existential military threat to the state’s sovereignty.

Following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader and the most revered Twelver Shia cleric, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, protests by Bahraini Shias erupted countrywide in solidarity with their Iranian brethren. Demonstrators in Manama and villages like Ma’ameer mourned Khamenei and waved Iranian flags, while the custodial death of activist Mohamed al-Mousawi, on the charges of spying for Iran, has also intensified public anger. Authorities have countered this dissent with dozens of arrests for “treason” and “glorifying” hostile acts, The Times of Israel reported.

While there is fear that the war could radicalise the Bahraini Shia population, similar to the Houthis in Yemen, this comparison is flawed. The Shia population in Bahrain has been smoothly integrated into the country’s modern economic setup, unlike in war-torn Yemen. Bahrain also has high-tech surveillance and a significant foreign military presence (including the US Navy’s 5th Fleet), unlike Yemen’s rugged, mountainous terrain, which allowed the Houthis to build a resilient insurgency. Thus, the likelihood of a full-scale “Houthi-style” armed rebellion is less likely.