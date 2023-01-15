scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

40 killed in Nepal air crash: What happened?

The crashed airplane was a 15-year-old twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara, and at least five Indians were on board

Nepal, Plane crash, Pokhara,Images and videos have emerged on Twitter and show thick black smoke billowing from the crash site in Nepal. (Photo via ANI)
At least 40 people died on Sunday (January 15) after a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, according to Associated Press. There were 72 people on board, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, the report said.

Hundreds of rescue workers are at the site of the crash as they expect to recover more bodies, a Reuters report said.

What aircraft was it?

According to reports, the crashed airplane was 15 years old, twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines.

The ATR 72 is a widely used twin-engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR 72-500 planes, according to its website.

How did the plane crash?

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal told the media that the plane was flying from capital  Kathmandu to Pokhara in central Nepal.

Although details on why the crash happened aren’t out yet, a spokesperson of Yeti Airlines told Reuters that the plane “has broken into pieces”. Images and videos on Twitter showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site.

The weather in Pokhara has been mostly sunny on Sunday morning. The prime minister has called an emergency cabinet meeting following the plane crash.

Were there any Indians on board?

Reuters quoted a Nepal airport official as saying the plane had five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentinian national on board.

Pokhara is a popular tourist destination for many Indians.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 13:26 IST
