11 million visitors short: Inside America’s continuing tourism slump

Last year, as tourism grew worldwide, the United States was the only major destination to see a decline in foreign visitors, recording a 6% drop, according to an industry group. Here's what explains this.

By: New York Times
8 min readFeb 23, 2026 06:53 AM IST
AmericaThe Statue of Liberty as seen through the scratched glass of a window on the Staten Island Ferry, in New York. (Alex Kent/The New York Times)
Make us preferred source on Google

Michelle Cowley, a London-based communications specialist, and her husband spent nearly two years planning a $16,000 vacation to Walt Disney World in Florida. Then their children, ages 7 and 11, heard about Renee Good and Alex Pretti being killed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and didn’t want to go.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Comments by President Donald Trump in January, including threats to annex Greenland and criticisms of British military contributions in Afghanistan, sealed the family’s decision.

“We have decided that it really is not the place we want to be at the moment,” Cowley said.

Last year, as tourism grew worldwide, the United States was the only major destination to see a decline in foreign visitors, recording a 6% drop, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, an industry group. January saw a continued decline in inbound visitors, down 4.8% from January 2025.

Visitors from Canada, usually the second-largest source of U.S. tourism after Mexico, plunged by 28% in January compared with January 2024.

Other key markets like Germany and France also recorded significant declines, while Britain, the largest long-haul source market for U.S. tourism, saw a marginal growth of 0.5% compared with the previous year.

“When 11 million international visitors aren’t showing up, the result is billions of dollars in economic losses to the travel industry,” said Erik Hansen, a senior vice president at the U.S. Travel Association, a trade group that promotes travel to and within the country.

Story continues below this ad

Visa Fees and Social Media Vetting in the US

The Trump administration has made it significantly harder for some travelers to enter the United States, barring visitors from more than a dozen countries and introducing a $250 “visa integrity fee” for nonimmigrant tourist and business visas designed to discourage visitors from overstaying. Visitors are also facing more rigorous vetting at the border, with increased searches of electronic devices, some resulting in detentions and denied entry.

Citizens of countries who just need an electronic authorization to visit the United States may soon be required to provide up to five years of social media history to enter; that could result in a loss of up to $15.7 billion in visitor spending, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

“These are the kinds of measures you expect from China or countries in the Middle East, not from America,” said Felicity Morgan, 49, a British trade auditor who lives between Amsterdam and London, referring to detentions at airports linked to social media screenings for content deemed critical of the government or a risk to national security. Last month, she canceled a trip to Miami for her friend’s 50th birthday because she didn’t want to risk losing thousands of dollars if she was denied entry.

With the United States set to host the FIFA World Cup this summer and major events lined up around the country’s 250th anniversary and the Route 66 Centennial, 2026 has the potential to reverse the negative trend line, Hansen said. Initial projections from Oxford Economics, the global economic advisory firm, forecast a 3.9% growth in international inbound travel, a modest gain that would not recoup the decline since the start of the second Trump administration.

Story continues below this ad

“Ongoing policy uncertainty and enforcement actions from the Trump administration are likely to limit gains, leaving the U.S. at risk of underperforming other international destination markets again this year,” the firm said.

The World Cup is expected to draw millions of soccer fans to 11 U.S. cities this summer. Still, some members of the global soccer community, including former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, have joined calls to boycott the event in response to violence by ICE.

Headwinds in Florida

With so many international tourists interested in visiting Florida, the state serves as a bellwether for foreign visitation to the United States.

Many tourists from Canada, who traditionally flock to the state in winter, avoided it last year, according to state estimates, which show a 14.7% decline in Canadian visitors. WestJet, the Canadian airline, has cut summer flights to U.S. destinations, including Orlando, Florida, and Montreal-based airline Air Transat announced last week that it will stop operating flights to Florida this summer.

Story continues below this ad

While 2025 data for overall international travel to Florida is not yet available, the total number of visitors, including those from Mexico and Canada as well as overseas destinations, declined by 1.2%, falling to 12.2 million people from 12.35 million, according to data from Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism marketing corporation.

But when asked about the data, the organization highlighted the growth in overseas visitors, which excludes Canada, saying they were up 4% from 2024 and that the group expected 2025 to be a record-breaking year for tourism. “Florida is looking forward to being a hub for travelers coming to the U.S. for the World Cup,” Bryan Griffin, the group’s president and CEO, said in an email.

In an earnings call this month, Disney warned of “international visitation headwinds” at its U.S. parks. The company declined to specify reasons for the decline.

Chris French, a Florida-based Disney vacation planner, said the number of his clients looking to book international Disney destinations in Paris and Tokyo over Walt Disney World has tripled. Many of those clients, he said, are Canadian fans “who have a deep affection for the theme park but cannot see themselves relaxing in the state of Florida right now.”

Summer Outlook

Story continues below this ad

While it is still early in the year, airline booking analysis from flight data company Cirium published this month showed a 14.2% decline in July bookings from Europe compared with last year. The data was compiled from third-party sources and online travel agencies, between Oct. 7, 2025, and Jan. 31, 2026, and does not include flights booked directly with the airlines.

Key markets, including Germany and France, are also seeing a continued decline in travel agency bookings. In January, Germany updated its travel advisory to the United States, warning of increased risks from political violence, demonstrations and immigration enforcement in cities like Minneapolis.

Kerstin Heinen, a spokesperson for the German Travel Association, said she does not know why bookings continue to decline but that the reasons “may range from political and social factors to entry requirements and price levels.”

In France, tour operator sales to U.S.-bound travelers fell by nearly 40% in January compared with the same month last year, according to travel industry publication L’Echo Touristique, which tracks bookings.

Story continues below this ad

Britain has remained stable amid the downturn in Western European visitation, but the stagnation has some travel advisers concerned about future demand.

Bon Voyage Travel & Tours, a British company that has specialized in trips to the United States and Canada since 1979, is shifting its focus to destinations in Asia, South America and the Middle East.

Alan Wilson, the company’s managing director, said the changes are an insurance policy following “a great 40-year run” from 1980 to 2020, when America was seen as very welcoming to overseas visitors, with exciting attractions at competitive prices that couldn’t be found anywhere else.

“Gradually, that has been eroded,” he said. “Prices have soared in the last five years; the country is perceived as not that welcoming, and there are new barriers to entry; and politically, you don’t quite know what’s coming next.”

Story continues below this ad

But Harry Hastings, the co-founder of Ocean Holidays, a British travel operator specializing in Florida vacations, was optimistic, citing strong bookings for 2026 and 2027. He said that while some customers have raised questions about the political climate in the United States, demand is historically driven by prices.

“While politics may influence perception at the margins, exchange rates and overall value have historically been much stronger drivers of booking behavior from the U.K. market,” he said.

But for Timothee Elias, a London-based dental hygienist, lower prices only go so far. He had planned a trip to Universal Studios Florida with his family in 2024 but delayed it because of the strength of the dollar. As the dollar dropped against the British pound in recent months, he started to look at flights for April but has put off booking because of what he described as “whiplash” from Trump’s politics.

“It’s one shocking headline after another, and even if you don’t pay full attention, it naturally makes you want to stay away,” Elias said.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
China This Week | Trump’s visit to China, and comparisons of Chinese-American Olympians
Skier Eileen Gu (left) and figure skater Alysa Liu both won gold medals at the Winter Olympics in Italy.
India seeks to join IEA: Why its request for membership is not a straightforward process
OECD
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Mukul roy
Former Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy passes away at 71
Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too
Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirm their wedding: ‘We would like to name it The Wedding of VIROSH’
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Doctor fat loss tips
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Sam Altman
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
EXPRESS OPINION
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
Aye for AI, but some fear too
P Chidambaram on AI, artificial intelligence impact, AI impact, artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
In Bangladesh, strains from the past shape its present
Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh elections, Dhaka, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh history, Bangladesh roots, Bangladesh government, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement