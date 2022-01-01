Explained: Why Germany banned the sale of fireworks to prevent the spread of Covid

New Year’s celebrations in Germany have been dampened by the coronavirus pandemic yet again, with lawmakers imposing a strict ban on the sale of fireworks for the second consecutive year. This, along with a slew of other post-Christmas Covid restrictions come at a time when the country is bracing for a new wave of the pandemic fuelled by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

The ongoing fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit the country especially hard due to its relatively low vaccination rate. “It’s clear to all of us: the pandemic is not over”, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his first new year’s address on Friday. “I appeal to all of you: let yourself be vaccinated.”

But undeterred by the ban on fireworks, some Germans have resorted to crossing the border to purchase firecrackers from Polish shops and factories.

But what do fireworks have to do with Covid-19?

With the country in the midst of an aggressive fourth wave and the health minister warning of a “massive fifth wave”, officials imposed a ban on the sale of fireworks to prevent large gatherings in the run-up to January 1. German lawmakers also feared that firework accidents on New Year’s day would overburden Germany’s hospitals, which are already struggling to accommodate a growing number of Covid cases.

Launching fireworks on New Year’s Eve, or Sylvester as it is locally called in Germany, is a decades-old tradition. When the clock strikes midnight, Germans pour into the streets as private firework displays fill the skies until early the next morning. According to Germany’s environment agency, up to €200 million is spent on fireworks mainly for personal use, The Guardian reported.

But as a result of this tradition, every year, hospitals across Germany report countless firework-related injuries, including severe burns and lacerated limbs.

What has been the impact of this ban?

According to the German fireworks-makers association, the ban has resulted in the loss of over 3,000 jobs, Reuters reported. The Association of the Pyrotechnic Industry (VPI) said that the government’s decision was driven by panic.

As a result of the ban, a large number of Germans were seen crossing the border to buy firecrackers in Poland. German fireworks manufacturers have threatened to take legal action, claiming that it is unfair that potential customers are permitted to purchase fireworks abroad but not at home, The Guardian reported.

But a recent YouGov survey found that about 66 per cent of Germans were in favour of the ban. Environmental activists and proponents of animal rights have long been pushing for a ban on fireworks in the country.

What other Covid restrictions have been imposed in the run-up to the new year?

Earlier this month, German authorities announced fresh restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid during the holiday season. In all 16 German states, those who have not been vaccinated against Covid were barred from entering most essential businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies. Businesses remained open only for the country’s fully-vaccinated population.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the country announced that private gatherings of vaccinated and recovered people will be limited to a total of 10 people, while unvaccinated people can only get together with up to two external people per household.