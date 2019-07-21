Explained: From Kuala Lumpur to San Francisco, here are Cesar Pelli’s greatest creations

Cesar Pelli, the Argentinian architect who earned international fame for designing the Petronas Towers in Malaysia, died at age 92 on Friday in the United States. Within the architectural community, Pelli is acclaimed for his unique creations that dot several countries.

Mauricio Macri, the President of Argentina, tweeted in honour of the legendary architect: “The works that [Pelli] leaves around the world as a legacy are a pride for Argentinians.”

Apart from his professional career as an architect, Pelli also lectured at the prestigious Yale University School of Architecture, where he also Dean.

Here are some of Pelli’s most imposing creations:

The Petronas Towers, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The 88-storey Petronas Towers in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur is Pelli’s most famous work. Built in 1997, the 1,483-foot towers were the tallest in the world until 2004. They now rank 17th in the list that is topped by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE.

A mixed-use building that represented economic growth, the Petronas Towers incorporated the Islamic culture of Malaysia. Pelli won the coveted Aga Khan Award in Architecture for this project in 2004.

Salesforce Tower, San Francisco, United States

The landmark 326-metre (1,070-foot) skyscraper is the tallest feature in the skyline of San Francisco. Shaped like an obelisk, the 61-storey tower is a point of attraction for several architecture enthusiasts. Pelli designed the project after winning a global competition to develop the site.

Crystal Tower, Madrid, Spain

Built in 2010 and rising 250 metres (820 feet), this is the tallest building in Spain. Pelli intended to depict this 50-storey project as a crystal well, which would touch the sky while giving movement to the structure. The Crystal Tower houses a winter garden at its topmost floor. Using modern technology, the building’s curtain wall is able to adapt to levels of natural light.

Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, United States

The iconic Musem of Modern Art (MoMA) was designed by Pelli in 1984. Although not a great success when it was designed, the institution expanded and renovated several spaces on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. A concrete structure, the MoMA building also employs several glass designs.

National Museum of Art, Osaka, Japan

Pelli completed this project in 2004, which is entirely underground but for its entrance gallery. The overground chamber uses a network of interwoven tubes that rise against the sky, making it look like a massive sculpture.