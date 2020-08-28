Explained: The ‘abuse of dominant position’ case against Flipkart and why it has moved SC

Walmart-owned Flipkart has moved the Supreme Court against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) March-4 judgment, in which the appellate tribunal had asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to initiate a probe against the company for “abuse of dominant position”.

What is the case against Flipkart?

In 2018, a group of more than 200 retailers, which used to sell their products on sites such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and others, approached the CCI with a complaint that the Flipkart was adopting predatory pricing mechanisms, which resulted in losses for the small retailers.

In its complaint, these retailers, under the umbrella of All India Online Vendors’ Association, told the CCI that Flipkart first bought products from small retailers. Then, it sold the same products at a discounted price to WS Retail Services Private Limited, which were subsequently re-sold by WS Retail on Flipkart’s site.

The vendors’ association had then also alleged that Flipkart and WS Retail were using a veiled corporate structure, which had direct conflict with other manufacturers selling on their platform. WS Retail, too, was founded by Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal.

The vendors’ association had then also asked CCI not to clear any pending “combinations” until the final orders in the case were passed. In 2018, Flipkart was in talks with Walmart for sale of the majority stake of its business. The deal was later completed in August 2018, when Walmart bought 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for $16 billion.

What was the CCI’s decision?

The CCI had in a detailed order held that according to the market structure in 2018, it could not be said that any one player was “commanding any dominant position” since a low-entry barrier had allowed many e-commerce players to enter the market. The CCI had, however, also noted that the marketplace presence gained by incumbents would be difficult to breach by new players, despite the low threshold for entry.

In its observations, CCI had said that e-commerce was still in a relatively nascent stage in the country and commissions to retailers formed an important part of that marketplace model.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

“Recognising the growth potential as well as the efficiencies and consumer benefits that such markets can provide, the commission is of the considered opinion that any intervention in such markets needs to be carefully crafted lest it stifles innovation,” the CCI had said.

Why did the NCLAT set aside CCI order?

The vendors’ association, in January 2019, urged the appellate tribunal to “set aside” the CCI’s order absolving Flipkart of abusing its dominant position. The orders of CCI can be challenged in the NCLAT.

In its order asking the CCI to constitute a Director General- level probe against Flipkart for abuse of dominant position, the NCLAT relied on a judgment by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

The ITAT had in its judgment noted the observations of an income tax assessing officer who had probed a senior vice-president of the company. The senior vice-president had, according to ITAT’s judgment, accepted that the “strategy of selling at a price lower (predatory pricing) than the cost price is to capture market share and to earn profits in the long run”.

Though the ITAT had ruled in favour of Flipkart and set aside a tax demand against it, it had in its judgment also observed that the manner in which Flipkart was operating in the market could be said to be an abuse of dominant position and that the e-commerce company had resorted to “predatory pricing”, the NCLAT had said.

Since the All India Online Vendors’ Association had “prima facie” made out a case against Flipkart for abuse of its position, the same should indeed be probed, the appellate tribunal ruled.

What now for Flipkart?

Flipkart had approached the Supreme Court against a probe into the alleged abuse of its dominant position in the Indian e-commerce market.

Though the company had told the CCI that WS Retail had stopped selling on Flipkart as of 2017, the anti-trust body will still have to probe the nature of predatory pricing that has been alleged against the company.

The CCI will also have to probe the allegations of the corporate veil around Flipkart and its associates and whether they had any conflict of interest with other retailers and manufacturers on the platform.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd