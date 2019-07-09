Explained: Five reasons the Kerala bypolls are crucial for all parties involved

After producing a remarkable performance in the Lok Sabha elections winning 19 of the 20 seats in Kerala, the Congress and its allies in the state are looking to repeat their success in the six Assembly constituencies prepping for bye-elections. In four of the six seats, elections have been necessitated after the sitting MLAs got elected as MPs to Lok Sabha. The other two seats are vacant after the death of the sitting legislators.

Mullappally Ramachandran, president of the Congress state unit who coined the ’20-20′ campaign slogan for the LS polls, has come up with another cricketing analogy. He exuded confidence that the Congress-led UDF is capable of hitting a ‘sixer’ in the six seats headed for bye-elections in the state.

The seats headed for bypolls are Aroor (Alappuzha district), Konni (Pathanamthitta district), Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram district), Manjeswaram (Kasaragod district), Pala (Kottayam district) and Ernakulam (Ernakulam district). Bypolls are necessitated in Aroor, Konni, Vattiyoorkavu and Ernakulam after the sitting MLAs in these seats – AM Ariff, Adoor Prakash, K Muraleedharan and Hibi Eden respectively — got elected to Lok Sabha. In Pala and Manjeswaram, the demise of sitting MLAs KM Mani and PB Abdul Razak has necessitated the elections.

The bypolls are significant for a number of reasons. One, the seats will be seen as a mid-term referendum on the policies of the ruling Left government in the state. After its dismal rout in the LS polls, the Left parties have been on the backfoot after the suicide of an expatriate and the alleged custodial murder of a private financier. Both issues have severely dented the image of the ruling CPI(M). It will also be interesting to see if the CPM can win back the Hindu vote it lost significantly due to its positioning on the Sabarimala temple matter.

Secondly, five of the six seats headed for bypolls were represented by UDF candidates and therefore it will be a prestige fight for the coalition to retain them. The Congress had MLAs on three seats, the Kerala Congress (M) on one and the Muslim League on the other.

Three, the BJP has heavy odds on three of the six seats – having narrowly tasted defeat in Manjeswaram and Vattiyoorkavu in 2016. It will be seen as a strong contender in both the seats along with Konni in Pathanamthitta, the home district of the Sabarimala temple. For a party under fire from its central leadership for its dismal showing in the state in the general elections, a victory in the bypolls would be sweet revenge. It would also test whether the party can still win votes in the name of the Sabarimala temple agitation.

Four, the result in Pala will determine the future of the Kerala Congress (M) after the death of its chief, KM Mani. The party, an ally of the Congress, has been witnessing a vicious fight for leadership between Jose K Mani, the son of KM Mani, and PJ Joseph, a senior leader of the party. If the party splits, it will be a body blow for the UDF hoping to wean back a large share of the Christian votes in the region.

Five, the seats spread across the length and breadth of the state, will determine which way the winds are likely to blow in the 2021 Assembly polls. The bypoll results usually perfect to gauge the voter mood in the state.