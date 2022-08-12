scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rushdie’s life

Since the publication of The Satanic Verses in September 1988, the British-Indian writer who won the Booker Prize for his Midnight's Children (1981) has faced innumerable threats to his life.

Written by Paromita Chakrabarti | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 11:43:46 pm
Rushdie, a former president of PEN America, has also been serialising his new novella, The Seventh Wave, on Substack. (AP Photo)

On Friday, as he waited to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, on the importance of the US offering asylum for artistes in exile, author Salman Rushdie, 75, was attacked by a man who stabbed him onstage. Even as Rushdie fell to the floor, his assailant was taken into custody.

Fatwa and death threats

Since the publication of The Satanic Verses in September 1988, the British-Indian writer who won the Booker Prize for his Midnight’s Children (1981) has faced innumerable threats to his life. On February 14, 1989, Iran’s religious leader Ayatollah Khomeini pronounced a fatwa on Rushdie for “insulting Islam” with his novel. The repercussions of this would continue to be felt for decades to come. Even as Rushdie went into hiding following the fatwa, book bans, book burnings, firebombings and death threats continued unabated for years to come, raising important questions about freedom of expression in the arts around the world.

Also Read |Who is Salman Rushdie?

The controversy around The Satanic Verses

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

In an interview to Channel 4 in 1989, soon after the publication of The Satanic Verses, Rushdie had responded to the rising criticism of the book by making a case for freedom of expression. “If you don’t want to read a book, you don’t have to read it. It’s very hard to be offended by The Satanic Verses — it requires a long period of intense reading. It’s a quarter of a million words.”

See in Photos |Author Salman Rushdie attacked onstage in New York

But the author had not bargained for the backlash his novel would bring. Told through a framework of magic realism, The Satanic Verses tells the story of Gibreel Farishta and Saladin Chamcha, actors of Indian Muslim origin, whose miraculous escape from, and transformation after, a plane crash forms the basis of the satire. On its release, the book received favourable reviews in the West, winning the 1988 Whitbread Award for novel of the year and becoming a 1988 Booker Prize finalist.

In India, however, nine days after its publication, the book was banned by the Rajiv Gandhi government for hurting religious sentiments. In the UK, too, protests took shape. By the end of the year, the book was banned in a number of countries, including Bangladesh, South Africa, Sudan, Kenya. Other countries would soon follow.

Iran, though, initially, was not among the countries protesting the book. But as the clamour against the book – and Rushdie – grew, a group of clerics read out sections of the book to Khomeini, including a portion featuring an imam in exile that was suspiciously like a caricature of him. The rest, as it goes, was history.

Advertisement
Also Read |Salman Rushdie attack: Contemporaries say they are ‘shocked’, ‘distressed’, ‘disgusted’

Life in hiding

Even as a bounty of more than $3 million was offered for the assassination of the writer, for the next nine years, Rushdie would remain in hiding, moving from place to place, guarded heavily by bodyguards and security services. In his poignant 2012 memoir Joseph Anton, Rushdie wrote about adopting the pseudonym (taken from Joseph Conrad and Anton Chekhov’s first names) to avoid scrutiny and turning into “an invisible man in a whiteface mask”. He would issue clarifications explaining his position, even as the novel, a bestseller in some countries such as the US, would have to be withdrawn from shops around the world because of vandalism.

The Iranian government would eventually distance itself from the fatwa in 1998.

Advertisement
Also Read |‘Barbaric, distressing’: Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

Re-emergence in public life

It was only after 1998 that Rushdie re-emerged in public life, becoming an advocate of free speech and artistic freedom, while continuing to write bestselling novels. He returned to India in 2000 for the first time since the fatwa with his son Zafar for the announcement of the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best Book.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

In an interview to The Indian Express last year, the writer, who is working on his first play based on Helen of Troy, said, “My creative relationship with India remains just about my strongest motivating force. Thanks to the pandemic, my personal relationship is in abeyance. I truly hope India comes through the nightmare as soon as possible. After that, I hope I’ll be back.”

Rushdie, a former president of PEN America, has also been serialising his new novella, The Seventh Wave, on Substack.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 11:39:41 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement