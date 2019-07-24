Explained — Enter Boris Johnson: What happens in the UK today?

Written by Rishabh Jain

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to pass the baton of the Brexit burden to Boris Johnson, who will be appointed the new Prime Minister later this evening.

At noon British Summer Time (BST), or 4.30 pm IST, May is scheduled to oppose the Labour Party in the House of Commons in her final session of the Prime Minister’s Questions. Johnson is not expected to be present as he begins to reshuffle MPs to form his new cabinet and government.

The Prime Minister-elect has said he would increase the representation of women and ethnic minorities in his cabinet to “truly reflect modern Britain”, British media reported, quoting sources close to Johnson.

The former International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, who was sacked by May in 2017 after revelations that she held unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians, has been billed to return, perhaps as Home Secretary. There has been speculation also about a promotion for Employment Minister Alok Sharma. Home Secretary Sajid Javid could replace Philip Hammond as Chancellor.

Around 2 pm BST (6.30 pm IST), May is expected to give her final speech outside 10 Downing Street. She will then travel to Buckingham Palace to officially resign to the Queen.

A short while after at Buckingham Palace, the Queen will appoint Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in front of an audience. Thereafter, Johnson will proceed to Number 10, and will address the British people for the first time as Prime Minister at 4 pm BST, or 8.30 pm IST.

Subsequent to his successful campaign yesterday, which he comfortably won with 66.4% of the vote, Johnson outlined his aims in the acronym DUDE; Deliver Brexit, Unite the country, Defeat Jeremy Corbyn, and Energise. He also pledged better education, security and quality of life in Britain.

At the end of his speech, Johnson will symbolically enter 10 Downing Street, where he will receive a security briefing, according to Sky News.

At 10 pm BST (2.30 am IST Thursday) the new PM will announce his senior cabinet colleagues. He will address Parliament on his Brexit plans on Thursday before the House of Commons rises for its summer recess.

(Rishabh Jain is a high school student in England who is interning for the summer with The Indian Express)