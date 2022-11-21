scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

World economy seen slowing further in 2023, with likely US recession

The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March.

The hike in interest rates have sparked worries about a recession, even as the central bank is expected to temper its pace of hikes. (AP)

The world’s largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by a war and soaring inflation that triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times. The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March. This has sparked worries about a recession, even as the central bank is expected to temper its pace of hikes.

Real GDP (annual Y/Y) forecasts for 2023: Bank US China Global Morgan Stanley 2.20% 0.50% 5% Goldman Sachs 1.80% 1% 4.50% Barclays 1.70% -0.1% 3.80% JPMorgan 1% BNP Paribas* -0.10% 4.50% * BNP Paribas expects global growth to hit a low of 2.3% in 2023, with most major economies seen falling further below pre-pandemic growth trends over 2023–24.

US inflation forecast for 2023 and Fed terminal rate forecast: US Fed Bank Inflation (annual Terminal Rate Y/Y for 2023) Morgan Stanley Headline CPI: 3.3% 4.625% (by Jan ’23) Goldman Sachs Core PCE: 2.9% 5 – 5.25% (by May ’23) Barclays Headline CPI: 3.70% 5% – 5.25% (by March ’23) JPM Headline CPI: 4.1% 5% Core CPI: 4.2% (by Jan ’23) BNP Paribas Headline CPI: 4.40% 5% – 5.25% (by Q1 ’23) Morgan Stanley sees the Fed delivering its first rate cut by December 2023, taking the benchmark rate to 4.375% by the end of that year.

Barclays, on the other hand, sees the rate between 4.25% and 4.5% by the end of next year, following a rate cut.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...Premium
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale

Forecasts for currency pairs by the end of 2023: Bank/FX pairs USD/CNY USD/JPY EUR/USD Morgan Stanley 1.08 6.8 140 Goldman Sachs 1.05 6.9 140 Barclays 1.05 7.3 131 Deutsche Bank 1.1 — 125 BNP Paribas 1.06 6.9 128 As of 0702 GMT on Nov. 21, 2022: EUR/USD: 1.02 USD/CNY: 7.16 USD/JPY: 140.77

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 06:10:47 pm
Next Story

Ira Khan reveals she was picky about the guest list for her engagement ceremony: ‘The people in our lives are..’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement