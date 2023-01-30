scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Why are milk prices so high, and what can be done about it?

Milk prices rose by around Rs 8 in 2022 — the last time this happened was almost nine years ago. This is in part a consequence of the way dairy farmers underfed calves during the Covid-induced squeeze in business. To prepare for summer, Govt could allow zero-duty imports of milk fats and skim milk powder.

Milk containersThe most important probably has to do with the crash in prices following the Covid-induced lockdowns, which forced the closure of hotels, restaurants, canteens and sweetshops, apart from cancellation of weddings and other public functions.
Listen to this article
Why are milk prices so high, and what can be done about it?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Within the last year, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation has raised the maximum retail price (MRP) of its Amul brand full-cream milk (containing 6% fat and 9% SNF or solids-not-fat) in Delhi from Rs 58 to Rs 64 per litre. The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)-owned Mother Dairy went further — from Rs 57 to Rs 66 per litre — between March 5 and December 27, 2022.

The last time milk prices went up by Rs 8/litre was between April-end 2013 and May 2014. From the table, it can be seen that the MRP rise in Amul milk wasn’t very significant after May 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power. It rose by just Rs 10/litre over almost eight years until February 2022.

Also in Explained |The International Year of Millets: how India’s govt can promote the cereals in 2023

Since then, prices have rocketed — and more for full-cream milk. The MRP revision in toned milk (3% fat and 8.5% SNF) by Mother Dairy has been only Rs 6 per litre (from Rs 47 to Rs 53), as against Rs 9 for full cream.

What explains this recent inflation?

There are multiple factors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Undoing social discrimination, exclusion of transgender persons — through...
Undoing social discrimination, exclusion of transgender persons — through...
Report: 165 death penalties by trial courts in 2022, most since 2000
Report: 165 death penalties by trial courts in 2022, most since 2000

The most important probably has to do with the crash in prices following the Covid-induced lockdowns, which forced the closure of hotels, restaurants, canteens and sweetshops, apart from cancellation of weddings and other public functions. The demand destruction led dairies to slash procurement prices of cow milk (with 3.5% fat and 8.5% SNF) to Rs 18-20 per litre during April-July 2020 and that of buffalo milk (6.5% fat and 9% SNF) to Rs 30-32. This was accompanied by ex-factory prices of skim milk powder (SMP) collapsing to Rs 140-150 per kg, along with Rs 200-225/kg for cow butter and Rs 280-290/kg for ghee.

Farmers responded first by shrinking — or at least not expanding — the size of their herds, as milk prices would not cover the cost of feeding and maintaining the animals. Two, they underfed them — particularly the calves and the pregnant/ dry cattle not giving milk.

A newborn crossbred typically reaches puberty and is ready for insemination in 15-18 months. Adding 9-10 months of pregnancy, it will deliver and start lactating after 24-28 months. The age of first calving in buffaloes is higher, at 36-48 months.

The calves that were underfed during the lockdown — which extended past the second Covid wave until June 2021 and beyond — are today’s cows. Most of them, even if they have survived, would be poor milkers. This is evidenced by dairies across India reporting lower milk procurement, with the year-on-year drop up to 15-20% for the cooperative federations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The same dairies that were refusing to buy from farmers in 2020-21 are at present paying Rs 37-38/litre for cow milk and Rs 54-56/litre for buffalo milk.

Advertisement
Best of Explained
Click here for more

Is the legacy of underfed animals the only reason?

There are others too, both on the supply and demand fronts.

On the supply side, the average cost of cattle feed spiked from Rs 16-17 per kg in 2020-21 to Rs 22-23 by mid-2022, on the back of more expensive ingredients such as cotton-seed, rapeseed and groundnut extractions, soyabean meal, maize, de-oiled rice bran and molasses.

Availability of straw (particularly wheat, due to a poor 2021-22 crop) and fodder (because of near-incessant rains, especially in the South, from October-December 2021 through 2022, which did not allow the grass to fully come out) has also been an issue. On top of these came the outbreak of lumpy skin disease among cattle in July-September 2022, and seemingly impacted milk output further.

Advertisement
Explained Economics |Has the world dodged recession? Reasons for hope, caution

On the demand side, the lifting of lockdown restrictions and revival of economic activity from late-2021 coincided precisely with the building up of supply pressures. This was exacerbated by India exporting about 33,017 tonnes of milk fat worth Rs 1,281.15 crore in 2021-22 and 13,360 tonnes (Rs 664.82 crore) during April-November 2022, against a mere 15,600 tonnes (Rs 717.17 crore) in 2020-21. Higher exports of butter, ghee, and anhydrous milk fat, enabled by soaring international prices, have added to the domestic shortage — and as noted earlier, full cream milk has become dearer, with branded ghee and butter also disappearing from store shelves.

What’s the current situation and the future outlook?

In contrast to the 2020 lows, ex-factory per-kg realisations are now at Rs 305-315 for cow SMP, Rs 340-plus for buffalo SMP, Rs 425-430 for cow butter, and Rs 520-525 for ghee. “Milk shortfall is mainly in the South; it is better in Maharashtra. Even in the northern buffalo belt, supply hasn’t picked up as much as one would expect for the flush season,” said Ganesan Palaniappan, a leading Chennai-based dairy commodities trader.

But worse could lie ahead. The calving season (“flush”) for animals, when more milk flows from their udders, generally begins from September. That’s the time temperature and humidity levels dip, alongside improved fodder-cum-straw availability from the monsoon rain and harvesting of the kharif crop. The calvings peak in the winter and continue until March-April before the onset of summer.

Also Read |Will a recession hit India this June, as Union Minister Narayan Rane appears to be predicting?

The “flush” months are also when dairies convert the surplus milk that they procure into SMP, butter, and fat. Those, in turn, are used for reconstitution during the “lean” summer season, when the animals produce less, even as demand for curd, lassi, and ice-cream surges.

What can the government do now?

A shortage of milk, more specifically fat, is a concern at this point when dairies would ordinarily be building up stocks for the summer. Since that’s not happening, it makes sense to allow duty-free imports of butter oil and SMP. The most recent price of $5,337 per tonne (Rs 435/kg) for anhydrous milk fat at New Zealand’s Global Dairy Trade fortnightly auction works out to below the corresponding domestic rate of Rs 520-525/kg. This wasn’t the case in March 2022, when global prices had topped $7,100 per tonne (see chart).

Advertisement

Butter fat imports currently attract 40% duty. For SMP imports, it is 15% up to 10,000 tonnes per year and 60% for quantities beyond that. The government can permit NDDB to import fat and SMP at zero duty for building up a buffer stock necessary for the summer, when milk supplies will dry up in the normal course. Domestic production should hopefully recover by the next “flush” season, when farmers would be enthused enough to milk more animals that have no dearth of feed or fodder.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 07:00 IST
Next Story

Milan slump continues with heavy loss at home to Sassuolo

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close